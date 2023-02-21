Sunny Skies and Tricky Conditions for Day One of the Camplify Great Lakes Pro QS 3,000

Day 1 of the Camplify Great Lakes Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event has sent the Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series off to an epic start. Day 1 saw the sun gleaming over the NSW Mid Coast's iconic Boomerang Beach and plenty of action for competitors and spectators despite the small swell. Today saw the completion of the opening two rounds of the men's competition, with 24 heats being run and won.
Ben Lorentson. - WSL / Shannon Hayes
Despite the lack of sections on today's waves, several competitors smashed through their heats, including top seeds Korbin Hutchings (NZL), Long Reef's Kobi Clements (AUS), Manly's Saxon Reber (AUS), Sunshine Beach's Ben Lorentson (AUS) and Gold Coaster Ty Richardson (AUS).
New Zealand's Korbin Hutchings put on a powerful display, earning an 8.50 and 5.50 on his way to a comfortable win on Day 1.
"Coming off the back of the Tweed Cosat Pro last week, where we had some solid swell, and when I saw the conditions here this morning, my goal was to feel light and zippy on the waves, which the judges seemed to like," Hutchings said. "Even though the conditions today were small, Boomerang waves usually have a bit of push behind them, which works in your favour."
Korbin Hutchings. - WSL / Shannon Hayes
Maroubra local Koda Killorn (AUS) also displayed his knowledge of the beach break and finished his heat with the highest single wave score of the day. An 8.90 has secured Killorn to the next round and one step closer to increasing his qualifying points as he looks to qualify for the Challenger Series.
The women's opening rounds are scheduled to run at the beginning of Day 2. Conditions are predicted to slowly improve throughout the event window, making for a fierce Finals Day on Friday, 24th February.
Saxon Reber. - WSL / Shannon Hayes
The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series 2023 is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.
The 2023 Camplify Great Lakes Pro, will run from February 21 - 24.
