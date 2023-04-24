Kai Sallas Locks In For First Pro Longboard Event At Local Motion Surf Into Summer

The iconic venue of Ala Moana Bowls, located on Oahu, Hawaii's, South Shore, has played host to some of surfing's memorable moments both competitive and incredible showcase of its capabilities on big swells. Now, the longstanding Local Motion Surf Into Summer event returns to the World Surf League (WSL) for the first time since 2016 and brings with it the first professional, Regional Longboard Series (LQS) event to the venue.
Some of the world's best longboarders will join in the one-day, LQS 1,000 event to jumpstart the 2023 Hawaii/Tahiti Nui season. With the top-ranked surfer guaranteed a spot onto the 2024 LT, joining the world's best for a chance at winning a World Title, there is everything to surf for among the elite field on hand.
Perennial threat from Hawaii Kai Sallas secures a solid 7.83 for a flawless ride on the nose of his board in Round 3 of the Longboard Classic Galicia.
In that field, Kai Sallas represents one of the most experienced athletes with multiple World Title runner-up finishes from 2017-2019, and a recent win at the 2022 Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic, and now prepares for a landmark longboard event at home.
"Under shoulder high, Bowls is one of the best longboard waves on the south shore so I'm stoked to have a competition at such a sick spot," said Sallas.
"Just seeing the effort that WSL has put in to longboarding in the past few years is super exciting. Having these qualifying events on your local turf is awesome. Not having to travel to qualify is so convenient for all competitors, so we are all stoked on what WSL has done for the longboard tour lately!'
Sallas' win in Pismo Beach reaffirmed his position as a world-class threat. - WSL / RunAmuck Russell
Joining Sallas, the likes of 2022 World Title runner-ups Kaniela Stewart and Kelis Kaleopaa, respectively, World No. 3 Sophia Culhane, and emerging longboard talents all look for a groundbreaking win.
The Local Motion Surf Into Summer Regional LQS 1,000 will coincide with the men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000 with a competition window beginning June 12 - 19.
Kai Sallas Locks In For First Pro Longboard Event At Local Motion Surf Into Summer
Andrew Nichols
