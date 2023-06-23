Our ocean is the birthplace and basis of all life on Earth - and is critically endangered. Marine areas around the world are threatened by coastal development, sewage, runoff, plastic pollution, and increasingly by the impacts of climate change like coral bleaching and sea level rise.

Surfers are natural allies to protect and conserve coastal and marine ecosystems. It's much more than a sport. It is a lifestyle and a benefit that nature provides which contributes to health and the quality of life of people and communities. There are at least 30 million surfers in the world. These are people passionate about the sport and dependent on healthy beaches and oceans. Therefore, surfing communities are among the greatest ocean advocates and protectors of the places they love.

Building on this premise, at the start of Vivo Rio Pro presented by Corona, surfers, environmental nonprofits, and government officials joined forces with WSL One Ocean to take immediate action to protect and conserve Saquarema, one of Brazil's most iconic surfing areas.

WSL teamed up with WSL PURE and Corona grantee Surf Conservation Partnership, alongside brazilian partners Instituto APRENDER Ecologia and Conservation International-Brazil to protect the incredible wave and irreplaceable marine and coastal ecosystems here in Saquarema. - WSL / Thiago Diz

Thanks to grants from WSL PURE and Corona, WSL One Ocean is supporting the Surf Conservation Partnership, led by Conservation International and Save The Waves Coalition, with regional partners Conservation International-Brazil (CI-Brazil) and Instituto APRENDER Ecologia to contribute to the protection and conservation of key surf ecosystems in Saquarema and to support the Brazilian Surf Reserves Program, an initiative designed by surf and conservation specialists to create surf reserves along Brazil´s +8 thousand kilometers of coastline.

"This partnership with WSL and Corona comes at a strategic moment when we are seeking to highlight the Brazilian Surf Reserve Program as an innovative solution to protect and conserve critical marine and coastal areas. Our activities in Saquarema have engaged athletes from the circuit and the local community in actions that portray the direct relationship that the conservation of coastal and marine ecosystems has with surfing", says Mauricio Bianco, vice president of CI-Brazil.

Partners and surfers engaged in a river intercept presentation, mangrove planting, and beach cleanup at the Saquarema Lagoon, a few meters from the VIVO Rio Pro event site. - WSL / Thiago Diz

CI-Brazil and Instituto APRENDER Ecologia landed at Saquarema for several actions including an educational program in the local school where students learned about the importance of the lagoon and surrounding ecosystems for the preservation of this world-renowned surf break and planted native seedlings in the restinga, a critical ecosystem that help anchor sand dunes and prevent beach erosion.

At Saquarema lagoon and mangrove ecosystems, we engaged community partners and surfers in a clean-up that collected 30 kilos of waste and planted 20 seedlings to help conserve and restore those important areas.

Mauro Figueiredo, founder of the APRENDER Ecology Institute, highlights the importance of coastal and marine ecosystems for surfing: "Habitats such as restingas and mangroves are vital for protecting surfing peaks, but are constantly threatened by coastal development, sewage, plastic pollution, and climate change. Protecting these ecosystems is crucial to preserving surf spots, the health of local communities, and marine biodiversity."

WSL Championship Tour surfer Johanne Defay supports a mangrove planting initiaitve near the Saquerema lagoon. - WSL / Thiago Diz

In collaboration with the Saquarema City Hall and the local organization Mar sem Lixo and Ecolocal, thanks to the grant from WSL PURE and Corona, we will implement a pilot for an experimental eco-barrier solution to contain pollution in rivers. The barriers are built with floating gallons that prevent the passage of plastic debris while ensuring the free passage of water and fish. The plastic pollution will be separated for processing and recycling. This solution has the potential to remove tons of plastic from the rivers that would otherwise end up in the ocean.

Support from WSL One Ocean also helped host the first meeting of the Brazilian Surf Reserve Program strategic council, formed by surf specialists such as Carlos Burle, Claudinha Gonçalves, Bruno Bocayuva, and Érica Prado. This group will be critical in advancing next steps to make the Program a reality in Brazil.

Participants learned about the importance of the lagoon and surrounding ecosystems for the preservation of this world-renowned surf break and planted native seedlings in the restinga, a critical ecosystem that help anchor sand dunes and prevent beach erosion. - WSL / Thiago Diz

The Brazilian Surf Reserves Program

Guarda do Embaú, Itamambuca and Itaúna in Saquarema are a few examples out of hundreds of places in Brazil where the perfect union between high-quality waves for surfing and coastal and marine ecosystems rich in biodiversity and relevant for local economies occurs. For instance, economic studies estimate that a surf break with good waves can generate up to US$ 18 million every year for local economies, creating hundreds of jobs and supporting thousands of people- a big win both for nature and economic development. The Surf Conservation Partnership management approach is driven by science, and led by an inclusive process that embraces all stakeholder communities.

Unfortunately, many of the best surf breaks are currently in areas where coral reefs, forests and sandbanks are critically endangered, whether by urban expansion, pollution, or climate change.

WSL Championship Tour surfers give back to the local community by supporting a beach cleanup and restoration project. - WSL / Thiago Diz

The Solution : Surfing as an Agent of Change

Considering the potential of surfing as an agent for the conservation and economic development of the Brazilian coast, CI-Brazil, Save The Waves Coalition and Instituto APRENDER Ecologia joined forces in the Surf Ecosystems Brazil partnership in order to promote marine conservation, mobilizing surfing communities in Brazil to protect iconic waves and ecosystems.

Those areas are defined by local communities, nationally acknowledged and intended for the valuation and conservation of surfing ecosystems. So while surfers protect the places they love, which many people economically depend on, we promote the conservation of oceans with the support of the local society. The criteria for the recognition of surfing reserves includes wave quality, culture and history of surfing, importance for the conservation of biodiversity, socioeconomic characteristics, and community engagement.

WSL Championship Tour surfer Yago Dora supports a mangrove planting initiaitve near the Saquerema lagoon. - WSL / Thiago Diz

The Brazilian Surf Reserves Program has the goal of creating Surfing Reserves in order to protect emblematic waves and contribute for the conservation and sustainable development of the Brazilian coast, through the engagement of the target community in the protection and sustainable use of coast and marine ecosystems linked to the surfing culture.

To learn more and get involved with the partners involved in these efforts, visit the links below:

WSL Championship Tour surfer Caio Ibelli supports a mangrove planting initiaitve near the Saquerema lagoon. - WSL / Thiago Diz

As surfers, the ocean is our sanctuary and our playground. Getting involved in protecting and conserving the ocean is critical for us today and for future generations. Join the "Speak Up for the Ocean" campaign and show us what you are doing to protect our one ocean. Here's how you can help:

GET INVOLVED

Record yourself doing a sustainable action. Big or small we want to see it all.

Post your video to your socials, tag @WSL and @WSLOneOcean and use the hashtag #WSLOneOcean

Celebrate all the people, communities and initiatives who are collectively protecting our one ocean

TOOLKIT

Linked here is a toolkit of assets

Search "wsl one ocean" as a "GIF" on Instagram stories to add fun stickers to your posts

LEARN MORE in the Speak Up For the Ocean press release.

THE WAVE Listen to The Wave's message on Conservation International's Nature Is Speaking campaign

WSL One Ocean is supported by Corona and YETI.