Surf therapy is not just about riding waves-it is a transformative journey that touches lives and builds resilience. Recognizing this profound impact, the JBay Surf Alliance (JBSA) with support from the WSL PURE, has not only pioneered a Surf Therapy Programme in JBay, but also dedicated itself to protecting this iconic coastline. By combining mental health support, physical activity, and environmental stewardship, JBSA is creating a powerful synergy that promotes healing, empowers communities, and safeguards the precious coastal treasures for future generations.

World Surf League teamed up with WSL PURE grantee J Bay Surf Alliance and Sentinel Ocean Alliance for a surf therapy session, beach cleanup, and environmental education. - WSL / Pierre Tostee

Healing Through Surf Therapy:

The Surf Therapy Programme, spearheaded by the JBSA, offers vulnerable children a safe haven to access mental health programs and positive adult support. Through the power of the ocean, these children embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery, resilience, and joy. Riding the waves teaches them invaluable life lessons, breaking down barriers and instilling a sense of freedom and accomplishment. This programme nurtures their emotional well-being, fostering personal growth and building a strong support network within the community.

Youth from Jeffreys Bay Surf Alliance getting ready for a surf session with Championship Tour surfers - WSL / Pierre Tostee

Protecting Jeffreys Bay's Coastal Gems:

In addition to its commitment to surf therapy, the JBSA and WSL PURE are dedicated to preserving the natural beauty of Jeffreys Bay's coastline. By actively engaging in environmental initiatives, they ensure the long-term sustainability of the area's fragile ecosystems.

Environmental Awareness and Education:

JBSA conducts targeted campaigns to raise awareness about the fragility of the coastal ecosystem. Through educational programs, they empower the community and visitors to become responsible stewards of the environment. By fostering a sense of connection and responsibility, JBSA inspires individuals to take action and make informed choices to protect the coastline.

Griffin Colapinto (USA) pushes participants into waves during the WSL One Ocean surf therapy session. - WSL / Pierre Tostee

Coastal Cleanups and Marine Conservation:

The alliance organizes regular coastal cleanups, mobilizing volunteers from the community and Surf Therapy Programme participants. By removing marine debris and waste from the beaches, they contribute to the health of both humans and marine life. These cleanups foster a sense of ownership and respect for the coastal environment, instilling a deeper understanding of the impact of pollution on the ocean's ecosystem.

Youth from JBay Surf Alliance partner with Championship Tour surfers for a beach cleanup and environmental education. - WSL / Pierre Tostee

Dune Restoration and Erosion Control:

Recognizing the importance of dune systems in maintaining the integrity of the coastline, JBSA actively engages in dune restoration efforts. Through native vegetation planting and erosion control measures, they protect these natural barriers, safeguarding the delicate balance between land and sea. Restoring and preserving the dunes is essential for preserving the beach ecosystem and mitigating the effects of coastal erosion.

Advocating for Protected and Conserved Areas:

JBSA advocates for the establishment of protected and conserved areas along Jeffreys Bay's coastline. These protected areas prohibit extractive activities, allowing marine ecosystems to thrive and regenerate. By championing the creation of these areas, JBSA ensures the long-term sustainability of Jeffreys Bay's marine biodiversity and fosters a harmonious coexistence between humans and the natural environment.

"Through our Surf Therapy Programme, we not only provide mental health support and empowerment to local communities, but also recognize the urgent need to protect the coastal treasures of Jeffreys Bay. By intertwining surf therapy and environmental initiatives, we are nurturing both the well-being of our community and the sustainability of our fragile ecosystems. We are so grateful to the WSL and WSL PURE for their support." - Cheron Kraak, Founder of the JBay Surf Alliance

Lakey Peterson connects with youth from JBay Surf Alliance for a beach cleanup and environmental education. - WSL / Pierre Tostee

JBay Surf Alliance's commitment to surf therapy extends beyond the healing journey of individuals-it encompasses the preservation of Jeffreys Bay's natural heritage. By intertwining surf therapy with environmental initiatives, JBSA creates a powerful synergy that fosters healing, builds resilience, and protects the coastal treasures for future generations. Through the transformative power of surfing, participants in the Surf Therapy Programme become empowered individuals who advocate for environmental conservation and community leadership. JBay Surf Alliance is paving the way for a brighter future, where the healing power of the ocean and environmental stewardship go hand in hand, leaving a sustainable legacy for Jeffreys Bay and beyond.

Griffin and Crosby Colapinto join youth to support WSL PURE grantee, JBay Surf Alliance for a beach cleanup and surf therapy session. - WSL / Pierre Tostee

To learn more and get involved with the partners involved in these efforts, visit the links below:

Pictured L-R John Florence of Hawaii, Griffin Colapinto of the United States, Crosby Colapinto of the United States, Adin Masencamp of South Africa, Lakey Peterson of the United States, Matt McGillivray of South Africa, Jordy Smith of South Africa, Carissa Moore of Hawaii, Stephanie Gilmore of Australia, Liam O'Brien of Australia and Frank Solomon of South Africa support the WSL One Ocean initiative in partnership with JBay Surf Alliance. - WSL / Pierre Tostee

