- WSL
News

almost Monday Premieres New Single - "life goes by"

Soak up the sunshine with San Diego's indie-pop artist almost Monday as you watch their latest music video for their new single "life goes by". The video, shot in Cabo San Lucas, by fellow San Diego native Jack Revell, takes you on a thrilling ride through surf, sand, and sea.

The band recently gave their fans an early preview of the track, performing it live at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles during their show with The Driver Era. Adding to the band's impressive touring resume, almost monday will kick off a U.S. co-headlining tour with Weathers on August 4th in their hometown of San Diego.

"life goes by" is your ticket to carefree summer days, providing the ultimate soundtrack for sunny adventures and laid-back vibes.

News

- WSL
Official Surfline Forecast: Overlapping Pulses Friday, Next Week Looks Better/Larger

Small, overlapping pulses of SSW to SW swell Friday through Sunday. Next week looks better/larger - Mon modest, but Tue, Wed, and even Thu

1:13
- WSL
John John Florence's Long Awaited Return To J-Bay Goes Excellent, Eyes Final 5

John John Florence returns to Jeffreys Bay, South Africa for the first time since 2017 and it's like he never left. Drops an excellent 8.17

2:43
- WSL
The Catch Up Day 1 I Corona Open J-Bay

Opening day magic unfolded at one of the world's premier venues at Jeffreys Bay and the world's best rose to beautiful conditions. Yago

5:01
- WSL
Gabriel Medina On The Hunt For Final 5, Kicks Off Critical Event With Heat Win

Currently just outside the Final 5, 3x World Champion Gabriel Medina is looking to make his way back to the Corona Open J-Bay Final for the

2:27
- WSL
HIGHLIGHTS Day 1 // Corona Open J-Bay 2023

One of the world's best waves provided and the world's best answered with near-perfection, aerial assaults, and iconic railwork to set the

1:43

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2023 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download