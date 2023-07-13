almost Monday Premieres New Single - "life goes by"

Soak up the sunshine with San Diego's indie-pop artist almost Monday as you watch their latest music video for their new single "life goes by". The video, shot in Cabo San Lucas, by fellow San Diego native Jack Revell, takes you on a thrilling ride through surf, sand, and sea.

The band recently gave their fans an early preview of the track, performing it live at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles during their show with The Driver Era. Adding to the band's impressive touring resume, almost monday will kick off a U.S. co-headlining tour with Weathers on August 4th in their hometown of San Diego.

"life goes by" is your ticket to carefree summer days, providing the ultimate soundtrack for sunny adventures and laid-back vibes.