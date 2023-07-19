What's Happening on the Beach at the US Open

US OPEN OFFICIAL STORE

Gear up with limited edition collections from Yeti, Nixon, KWay, WSL, and more. - WSL

Visit the US Open Official Store to gear up for summer. Just steps from the pier, you can shop this year's limited edition collections including custom YETI coolers, Nixon watches, and jackets by Comme de Garcons and KWay. And you can always find exclusive US Open merch from Jack's and your favorite Championship Tour staples like official athlete jerseys, posters, and more from WSL.

Plus, stop by the store throughout the week to meet some of Southern California's biggest surf stars to get your gear signed!

FOOD & DRINK

Satisfy every craving and watch the event from the beach bar. - WSL

This year's US Open will feature a wide variety of on-site food and drink options. We will have food trucks parked right on the beach that offer delicious meals to satisfy any craving, whether you're in the mood for savory or sweet.Some of the trucks include Baby's Burgers, Tacos 4 Troops, Breds Hot Chicken, Flames All Stars Pizza, Salt N Pepper Truck, The Empanada Maker, Drizzle, and Scooters Italian Ice. Most open 8am to 4pm daily. Check each truck for official hours. There will also be various food and drink offerings from Sambazon, Board & Brew, Red Bull, Tractor Soda, and more.

Fans 21 and older can also stay cool while enjoying the heats in the water. Head to the Pacifico Beach Bar on-site to watch the action on the large live screens with an ice cold beer in hand. Grab some other drinks at the event from Milagro and Monkey Shoulder.

NITRO CIRCUS

Don't miss the adrenaline-pumping Nitro Circus performing live on the beach. - WSL

For the first time ever, the high-flying Nitro Circus will be performing LIVE right on the beach at the US Open. The iconic cast of world-class athletes and fearless motocross riders creates electrifying live performances that exhilarate, captivate, and inspire thrill-seeking fans all over the world. This is a show you do not want to miss. Don't miss seeing Nitro Circus live!