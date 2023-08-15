News

Bioglan Bells Beach Longboard Classic Event Guide presented by Rip Curl Event Guide

News

- WSL
The Catch Up Day 2 - SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro Presented By Outerknown

World-class performances under pressure, near-perfection, Paris 2024 qualifications, and glimmers of hope Final 5 hope riddled through Day

4:24
- WSL
HIGHLIGHTS Day 2 // SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro Presented By Outerknown

The pressure is weighing every new heat and Final 5 hopefuls rose to the occasion to keep their fight alive. Near-perfection, envelopes

2:28
- WSL
Florence Drops Highest Wave Score Of The Event Ahead Of Heavyweight Bout With Medina

John John Florence dominates a matchup with Rio Waida dropping an excellent 8.10 only to later pack it with a near-perfect 9.57 locking in

2:28
- WSL
Gabriel Medina's Relentless Mentality Adds Pressure To Final 5 Contenders

The 3x WSL Champion still enjoys the chase for more glory and keeps the pressure on the Final 5 hopefuls with a commanding Round of 16 win.

2:12
- WSL
North Shore Phenom Mamiya Is A Serious Threat Towards Final 5 Hopefuls

Mamiya carries serious momentum into the Quarterfinals as he drops a near-perfect 9.17 to best Ian Gentil

2:24

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2023 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download