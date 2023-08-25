WSL One Ocean Mission Statement - Desktop

We're committed to protecting our one ocean and preserving it for generations to come.

WSL One Ocean is a global initiative from World Surf League aimed at protecting the ocean to preserve the future of surfing for generations to come. Working in collaboration with WSL's non-profit partner, WSL PURE, WSL One Ocean engages fans and hosts event-based activations throughout the WSL Championship Tour season with local WSL PURE grantee organizations. WSL PURE grants fund ocean protection around the world through a grant program for grassroots nonprofits focused on WSL priorities of coastal restoration and conservation, eliminating plastic and taking climate action.