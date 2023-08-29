WRV Outer Banks Pro presented by Pacifico Set to Close Out East Coast Leg

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) contingent have arrived at the iconic coastline of the Outer Banks ahead of the WRV Outer Banks Pro presented by Pacifico. Competition begins August 30 - September 3 at Jennette's Pier with an impending swell, as well as multiple storm systems, to kick off competition on opening day. Stacked fields are set to battle for 1,000 valuable points to build momentum toward their 2023/2024 Challenger Series runs with a LIVE webcast set to bring all the action to spectators around the world.

After going full circle and winning his second Coastal Edge ECSC Pro title, Kolohe Andino now looks to keep the momentum alive and well heading to the WRV Outer Banks Pro pres. by Pacifico.

Recent Coastal Edge ECSC Pro produced by Virginia Beach Jaycees victors Kolohe Andino and Zoe Benedetto march on in search of an East Coast sweep. Former Championship Tour (CT) elite, Andino, showcased his competitive prowess and ability to overpower smaller conditions remains sharp with highlight performances. Now, with a bigger forecast on the horizon, the San Clemente, California, competitor looks for more alongside a hungry field looking to make noise of their own.

"I'm excited to do the Outer Banks event, hopefully the waves are fun and it looks like a good forecast," said Andino. "I've always loved the East Coast and I've never actually been to the Outer Banks so going to a new spot and checking it out is always exciting. Obviously I've seen videos and heard how good it gets, and I've heard the sandbar at Jennette's Pier is really good so I'm excited to compete, hang with my friends and have a good time."

After a brilliant win at the Coastal Edge ECSC Pro, Zoe Benedetto now returns to a venue she earned her inaugural QS victory - the WRV Outer Banks Pro presented by Pacifico.

Benedetto's 2023 calendar year has yielded the ups and downs of what professional surfing entails. From early losses among the Challenger Series contenders, to now claiming a second QS victory this year after ending the 2022/2023 season with a win at the BTMI Barbados Surf Pro. Now, the 18-year-old looks for a sweep of her own and a second WRV Outer Banks Pro title after her maiden QS victory came in 2019.

"It'd be super nice to take a win at the Outer Banks again," said Benedetto. "I'm excited to surf some waves this time and I love the Outer Banks. It's a place where I've always had a super positive time there every time I go."

Benedetto will face off with recent Coastal Edge ECSC Pro runner-up Talia Swindal, emerging threats Lanea Mons, Noah Klapp, and more.

Michael Dunphy's second Outer Banks title came just last year as he looks to defend his throne starting August 30 - September 3. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Also returning to Jennette's Pier in search of backing up his WRV Outer Banks Pro victory, defending event winner Michael Dunphy is set on a big result following a Semifinal finish in his hometown of Virginia Beach. Fellow former event winner, and 2022 Finalist, Taro Watanabe joins the likes of current North America No. 4 Ryan Huckabee, recent Coastal Edge ECSC Pro runner-up Levi Slawson, and more are on the hunt for a win to close out the East Coast leg.

Event organizers will convene at 6:30 a.m. EDT for a possible 7:00 a.m. EDT start.

Watch LIVE

The WRV Outer Banks Pro presented by Pacifico will run August 30 - September 3 and be streamed LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL App, and WSL Youtube channel.