Official Practice Session For The Rip Curl WSL Finals | The Couch Surfing Show

The top 5 men and the top 5 women in the ENTIRE world take on a wide open Lower Trestles on the eve of the 2023 Rip Curl WSL Finals, and the get ready for their shot at glory.

The water is being cleared for two 90 minute practice sessions, and the Couch Surfing Show is the ONLY way to watch it LIVE.

Official Surfline Forecast: Anticipation Builds With Plenty Of Swell Courtesy Of Hurricane Jova

Consistent overhead surf is tracking through the weekend as a strong S swell peaks. Leftovers on Monday as Hurricane Jova begins to fade

1:14
- WSL / Pedro Mestre
Highlights: Santa Cruz Pumps, Lacomare Goes Near-Perfect on Day 2

The QS3,000 Pro Santa Cruz pres. by Noah Surf House continues in great waves and Europe's best tears apart the lineup with a flurry of

3:00
- WSL
Meet Noah Ambassadors Gui Fonseca and Maria Salgado

Noah Ambassadors Guilherme Fonseca and Maria Salgado share goals and what the vibe is like in Santa Cruz.

1:32
- WSL
European QS Summer Leg Recap

Take a quick look at the first four events of the European QS summer leg that took surfers across Cornwall, France and Galicia before

2:28
- WSL / Kurt Steinmetz
Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Powered by CELSIUS Brings North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Contingent Back to Oceanside

Super Girl Surf Pro Brings Women's Empowerment Front and Center, Lindblad Returns to Defend Her Historic Title, All-Important 3,000 Points

