Crushing Candies and Catching Waves

Candy Crush Soda is riding a wave of excitement set off by its latest in-game tournament-the Surf Cup-which combines the thrill of competition with the love of match 3 gameplay. This fun and exciting competition invites players to collect surfboard candies as they compete for a chance to win a one-of-a-kind custom surfboard signed by the 2023 WSL Final 5 and a year's supply of in-game Gold Bars.

Drawing inspiration from the high-energy WSL Finals, the Surf Cup is a multi-stage knockout tournament that maintains a thrilling pace throughout. Plus, the entire game has undergone a captivating reskin, immersing players in the sights and sounds of surf culture.

The beloved Soda gummy bears and the iconic Yeti character have taken to the waves in and outside the game, with body poses inspired by iconic surfers like Kelly Slater and Stephanie Gilmore, paying tribute to authentic surf legends.

The audio experience is equally immersive. The game's soundtrack combines the classic surf rock of "Surfin' USA" with the laid-back rhythms of Jack Johnson, creating an atmosphere that immediately transports players to the beach.

The winner of the Surf Cup will take home a year's supply of in-game Gold Bars and a truly magnificent surfboard, handcrafted by renowned surfboard shaper Matt Biolos. Biolos is a master of his craft, and the board's design is a genuine work of art, thanks to the creative genius of game artists Kayle Mcleish and Rui Goncalves.

"Being someone who had the privilege of surfing as a youngster, I wanted to create a board that landed the key elements of the WSL and Candy Crush Soda. But above all else, a board that looked cool. A board I would want to be seen riding," says Mcleish.

Incorp orating Candy Crush Soda's vibrant colors and quirky Soda gummy bears, the artwork captures the fun and joyful personality of the game perfectly. What's more, the board has been signed by the 2023 WSL Final 5, including Filipe Toledo and Caroline Marks, the winners of this year's competition. Talk about a Sodalicous prize!

Surf Cup blends the joy of Candy Crush Soda gameplay, the excitement of surfing and the thrill of competition, offering players an unforgettable experience that celebrates both digital and real-world passions. Don't miss your chance to compete in this unparalleled event. Surf's up!