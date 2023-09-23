Top Seeds Dominate Proceedings at Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Powered by CELSIUS

Top seeds made their highly-anticipated debuts at the World Surf League (WSL) Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Powered by CELSIUS, a North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000, in electric form. Two-to-three foot, consistent conditions provided ample opportunity for the Round of 64 and Round of 32 battles. The Round of 32 featured some of the event's best showcases so far to set up an all-important Finals Day finish in Oceanside.

Perennial event standout Alyssa Spencer adds another Finals Day appearance to her resume after a dominant display, accruing a near-perfect 9.00 and 8.00 performance.

2021 Jacksonville Super Girl Surf Pro victor Alyssa Spenceroverpowered the afternoon conditions to accrue an excellent 8.00 (out of a possible 10). But, Spencer wasn't done and laid everything she had into one, critical section to post a near-perfect 9.00 to put her fellow competitors in a combination situation, needing a 17.00 (out of a possible 20) heat total. This marks Spencer's first QS of the 2023/2024 season and she's capitalizing on every heat in the water.

"This event is so special to me," said Spencer. "I've been coming down here since I was a little girl, competing in it for like seven or eight years now, so it would be amazing to win here in Oceanside. I've won the Super Girl in Jacksonville, so I would love to get coast-to-coast wins. As a 3,000 event, this is definitely a big deal for us girls as far as points go. To get to Finals Day is really helpful for points and of course it would be really cool to win and get those points."

The young phenom Erin Brooks let her forehand loose in Oceanside for a 15.00 heat total to set the tone in the top-seeded Round of 64.

Young phenom Erin Brooks put on a showcase of progressive surfing in her Round of 64 debut, posting an impressive 15.00 (out of a possible 20) heat total. Brooks' one-turn, explosive maneuvers garnered a 7.67 (out of a possible 10) and 7.33 before taking that momentum into the Round of 32. The Canadian representative then went on to post another brilliant performance in the Round of 32 and steamrolls her way into Finals Day.

"I was just trying to surf as I did earlier this morning and get bigger size waves because the judges were scoring the one big maneuver," said Brooks. "Catching a lot of waves and just really focusing on the surfing that I know how to do, and believing in myself is what it will take to win. Every point counts. For the Hawaii/Tahiti Nui region, these Super Girl events are the most points we have so I'm just going to try and get closer to the cape."

The San Clemente, California, event threat Kirra Pinkerton put on a dominant showing in a stacked, Round of 32 battle to earn her ticket into the Round of 16 and a chance at her first Super Girl cape.

Defending event victor Sawyer Lindblad kicked off her 2023 run with a solid, Round of 64 victory, but an in-form Kirra Pinkerton bested Lindblad in their Round of 32 bout featuring Sanoa Dempfle-Olin and Makena Burke. Pinkerton's aggressive backhand earned a near-excellent 7.67 and 14.77 heat total on the way to her Round of 16 appearance.

"Right now it's pretty easy to get projection to get a good top turn and it made for a really fun surf," said Pinkerton. "Surfing against Sawyer [Lindblad] was a really good pick me up because I haven't really had a good heat in awhile and feel like I haven't been surfing like myself. It's a big confidence boost for tomorrow."

Huntington Beach's Sara Freyre went to work and notched a massive, Round of 32 win over proven QS competitors Brianna Cope, Leilani McGonagle, and Ella McCaffray.

A massive moment for Sara Freyre earned her way to Finals Day over a formidle Round of 32 battle with proven QS competitors Ella McCaffray, Brianna Cope, and Leilani McGonagle. Freyre's backhand attack garnered a 6.50 to start the heat and fended off her fellow competitors with McCaffray earning runner-up behind her.

Joining Freyre into the Round of 16 are Kaia Howard, Zoe McDougall, Bella Kenworthy, and Vaihitimahana Inso after taking big wins in their Round of 32 bouts.

The World Surf League (WSL) Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Powered by CELSIUS, a North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000, blitzed through opening day affairs in two-to-three foot, clean conditions. Round of 104 and 96 battles unfolded with proven QS competitors clashing with emerging talents to decide who entered the top-seeded Round of 64.

Eden Wall (USA), from USA Surfing events (pictured) to a QS 3,000 featuring the region's best, and laying down the standard. - WSL / Kurt Steinmetz

Eden Walla put on a decimating performance, earning an excellent 16.16 (out of a possible 20) in her Round of 96 debut. The 14-year-old's form was undeniable, earning a stunning 8.33 (out of a possible 10), and left her fellow competitors needing near-perfection to even come close to catching her lead. Walla made her QS debut last season in Morro Bay and looks to build her young career.

"It was super fun out there," said Walla. "There were a lot more waves than I thought there was going to be. It's super special to be surfing against some of the best surfers I know."

Rubiana Brownell (CRC) is back in California waters looking for a big result. - WSL / Jon Reis

Costa Rica's rising talent Rubiana Brownell upped the ante with a powerful performance, unleashing an excellent 8.50, a day's best single-wave score. Brownell has her eyes set on Challenger Series qualification for 2024 and looks to capitalize on the QS 3,000 events in North America.

"I was really lucky that right when the heat started," said Brownell. "I was able to separate myself from everybody and it just came right to me, and it was just a really perfect wave and I was able to get a two-hit combo. This is one of my most important events all year, so I'm really happy to start it off good."

Keala Tomoda-Bannert (HAW) looks to stay atop the Hawaii/Tahiti Nui rankings with another massive result. - WSL / Kurt Steinmetz

Current Hawaii/Tahiti Nui No. 1Keala Tomoda-Bannert took full advantage of a bump in wave conditions, smashing her backside to earn a 7.50 and 7.00 to nearly put the field in a combination situation the field. Tomoda-Bannert knows the importance of these higher-rated events and is eying a big result in Oceanside this weekend.

"The first heat is always like I'm so nervous, so I'm so stoked to get a couple of good ones. The waves turned on, so I'm super excited to move onto the next round," Tomoda-Bannert said. "It's pretty important since we don't have QS 3,000s in Hawaii, so to have these 3,000s on offer is huge. I'm just wanting to have fun here and see where it goes."

Reid Van Wagoner (USA) looks to hold down home waters and started with a Round of 96 win. - WSL / Kurt Steinmetz

Growing up just outside the Oceanside Pier arena, Carlsbad, California's Reid Van Wagoner rose to the challenge of a hard-earned, Round of 96 victory. Van Wagoner capitalized on the opportunity to break away from her fellow competitors with 10 minutes remaining and found running lefts to utilize her forehand attack. Now, Van Wagoner prepares for the top-seeded Round of 64.

"It was super fun out there, and I'm super stoked," said Van Wagoner. "Last year was my first Super Girl event, but I've been coming to this event since I was three years old. It's a dream come true to be competing in this event, and I'm looking forward to the next heat."

This year's field of young women surfers is the youngest in the event's history with girls as young as 11-years-old in WSL jerseys charging Oceanside Pier waves. WSL Coordinator of Tours and Competitions Kayla Durden helped coordinate this year's WSL Rising Tides, which is designed to inspire more young girls to enter the line ups.

"The new generation of women surfers is here," said Durden. "The younger girls on the Qualifying Series are pushing surfing to higher and higher levels and not backing down from some of the more veteran competitors."

Also earning clutch Round of 96 victories, Alana Lopez, Mia McLeish, Mathea Dempfle-Olin, Lily Pierce, Audrey Denos, Olivia Storrer, Candelaria Resano, Tiare Thompson, Bailey Turner, Vaihitimahana Inso, Zoe Chait, and Avery McDonald all move into the Round of 64 and await clashes with some of the region's best in the Round of 64.

