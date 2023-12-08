Off For The Day: 2023 Vans Pipe Masters Day 1

Vans, the original action sports brand and icon of creative exploration, is proud to present the Vans Pipe Masters event, December 8-20, 2023, on the North Shore of Oahu. The reimagined Vans Pipe Masters marks a new chapter for the iconic wave and contest. This year's specialty event will showcase 60 men and women surfers handpicked by Vans who represent the most exciting barrel riders and aerialists from around the world. The contest is a leaderboard style event with all competitors surfing in three rounds in search of their top three highest scored rides. The top four male and top four female surfers with the highest total scores will advance to the finals for a chance to win a portion of the $420k prize purse.