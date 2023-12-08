- WSL
Off For The Day: 2023 Vans Pipe Masters Day 1

Vans, the original action sports brand and icon of creative exploration, is proud to present the Vans Pipe Masters event, December 8-20, 2023, on the North Shore of Oahu. The reimagined Vans Pipe Masters marks a new chapter for the iconic wave and contest. This year's specialty event will showcase 60 men and women surfers handpicked by Vans who represent the most exciting barrel riders and aerialists from around the world. The contest is a leaderboard style event with all competitors surfing in three rounds in search of their top three highest scored rides. The top four male and top four female surfers with the highest total scores will advance to the finals for a chance to win a portion of the $420k prize purse.

Lucas Owston's Near-Perfect Power Takes Him Into SLO CAL Open At Morro Bay Finals Day

An incredible surge from Lucas Owston added a near-perfect 9.50 to his score line and moves into the Semifinals for the first of the

Levi Slawson's Undeniable Form Earns Another Near-Perfect Showing In SLO CAL Open At Morro Bay

Encinitas, California's Levi Slawson now claims the two highest heat totals of the event so far after a 17.85 Quarterfinal showcase against

Kolohe Andino Remains Defiant, Overturns Quarterfinal Bout For SLO CAL Open At Morro Bay Finals Day

The former Championship Tour (CT) star Kolohe Andino pulled out his experience and overturned the Quarterfinal bout with Costa Rican

Sanoa Dempfle-OIin's Morro Bay Redemption Run Takes Her Back To Finals Day

Last year's event runner-up Sanoa Dempfle-Olin blasted her way through the Round of 32 with an excellent 8.25 before adding a Round of 16

Noah Klapp Eyes Season-Turnaround, Finals Day Set For SLO CAL Open At Morro Bay

After a dominant Round of 32 showing, Noah Klapp added to that success and posted a stunning 14.75 on her powerful bachand attack to move

