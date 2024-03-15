- WSL / Andrew Nichols
News

Implications At Stake In Paradise: BTMI Barbados Surf and Live Like Zander Junior Pro pres. by Diamonds International

The Time To Rise Is Now, Everything To Surf For At BTMI Barbados Surf Pro And Live Like Zander Junior Pro Pres. By Diamonds International
0:58
Get your blood flowing with the BTMI Barbados Surf Pro and Live Like Zander Junior Pro precursor as all eyes move toward the Caribbean and Soup Bowl's breathtaking lineup. Watch LIVE March 18 - 24 on WorldSurfLeague.com

The beautiful waters of Bathsheba, Barbados are clear as ever and so are the implications heading into the BTMI Barbados Surf Pro and Live Like Zander Junior Pro in Loving Memory of Zander Venezia presented by Diamonds International. Soup Bowl's famed lineup will play host to the last North America QS and Pro Junior event of the 2023/2024 season beginning March 18 - 24. Everything is left to surf for with points atop the rankings separated by the narrowest of margins with only one surfer claiming more than one victory on the QS.

North America Rankings in a Glance

art - WSL

With 5,000 points up for grabs, anything can happen on the men's and women's QS rankings.

The women enter this event with only the Top 3 competitors earning their place onto the 2024 Challenger Series plus a regional wildcard. After back-to-back wins at the Ron Jon Roxy Pro, and Pro Junior, Bella Kenworthy took control of both the QS and Pro Junior rankings. Kenworthy holds a respectable 700+ point lead over current No. 2 Talia Swindal as the two friends have battled multiple times this season on Finals Day. Former Pro Junior victor Kirra Pinkerton holds down the final Challenger Series qualification spot in No. 3, but has to fend off the likes of defending event victor Zoe Benedetto, Barbados' own Queen of Soup Bowl Chelsea Tuach, an in-form Ella McCaffray, reigning Live Like Zander Junior Pro winner Noah Klapp, and more at bay.

art - WSL

For the men, the race for the Top 7 is set for an epic conclusion at Soup Bowl once again with current rankings leader Alan Cleland in convincing form and a chance to secure history as Mexico's first-ever regional QS victor. But, it will be no easy task with the likes of No. 2 Taro Watanabe, No. 3 John Mel, and No. 4 Levi Slawson within just over 1,000 points of striking distance. Plus, last year's event runner-up and Barbados' own Josh Burke is ready to rise to the occasion once again alongside 2022 winner Michael Dunphy, recent Ron Jon Quiksilver Pro winner Owen Moss, and emerging talents including Tyler Gunter, Lucas Owston, Wheeler Hasburgh, Dimitri Poulos, and more all ready to strike.

art - WSL

But, Challenger Series qualification isn't the only prize awaiting those who find Soup Bowl success with World Junior Championships spots on the line. Only the Top 2 men and women Pro Juniors secure their spot toward vying for a WSL World Junior title with current No. 1's Bella Kenworthy and Owen Moss leading the surge. Also looking to hold back a hungry field of competitors, Sanoa Dempfle-Olin and Kai Kushner are on the hot seat at No. 2 as both goofy footers look to attack utilizing their backhand power.

art womens north america pro junior ranks - WSL

When the dust settles, there will be event victors and North America Regional victors crowned to conclude the 2023/2024 season. Who will rise to the occasion and play ultimate spoiler? Who will defend their places atop the rankings and finish off their season in defiance?

Tune in live and watch it all go down March 18 - 24 LIVE at WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL app, and WSL YouTube Channel.

News

- WSL / WSL Latin America
João Carvalho
Artista cria 'sintonia' entre surfista e mar em arte oficial da abertura do Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe

Primeira etapa do torneio acontece em Torres, entre 14 e 17 de março e teve arte produzida pela ilustradora Nazura

- WSL / Andrew Nichols
Niall Thomas
The Time To Rise Is Now, Everything To Surf For At BTMI Barbados Surf Pro And Live Like Zander Junior Pro Pres. By Diamonds International

Get your blood flowing with the BTMI Barbados Surf Pro and Live Like Zander Junior Pro precursor as all eyes move toward the Caribbean and

0:58
- WSL / Damien Poullenot
Excitement Builds For Cape Town Surf Pro

International competitors join a stacked local contingent for first QS of the season

- WSL / Daniel Smorigo
WSL Latin America
Highlights Day 1 // Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe - Torres

Eliminations are well underway at the Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe - Torres

1:01
- WSL / Daniel Smorigo
João Carvalho
Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe começa com confrontos de gerações em Torres (RS)

Surfistas de 11, 12, 13 anos de idade já estreando na WSL

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2024 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download