Implications At Stake In Paradise: BTMI Barbados Surf and Live Like Zander Junior Pro pres. by Diamonds International

Get your blood flowing with the BTMI Barbados Surf Pro and Live Like Zander Junior Pro precursor as all eyes move toward the Caribbean and Soup Bowl's breathtaking lineup. Watch LIVE March 18 - 24 on WorldSurfLeague.com

The beautiful waters of Bathsheba, Barbados are clear as ever and so are the implications heading into the BTMI Barbados Surf Pro and Live Like Zander Junior Pro in Loving Memory of Zander Venezia presented by Diamonds International. Soup Bowl's famed lineup will play host to the last North America QS and Pro Junior event of the 2023/2024 season beginning March 18 - 24. Everything is left to surf for with points atop the rankings separated by the narrowest of margins with only one surfer claiming more than one victory on the QS.

North America Rankings in a Glance

- WSL

With 5,000 points up for grabs, anything can happen on the men's and women's QS rankings.

The women enter this event with only the Top 3 competitors earning their place onto the 2024 Challenger Series plus a regional wildcard. After back-to-back wins at the Ron Jon Roxy Pro, and Pro Junior, Bella Kenworthy took control of both the QS and Pro Junior rankings. Kenworthy holds a respectable 700+ point lead over current No. 2 Talia Swindal as the two friends have battled multiple times this season on Finals Day. Former Pro Junior victor Kirra Pinkerton holds down the final Challenger Series qualification spot in No. 3, but has to fend off the likes of defending event victor Zoe Benedetto, Barbados' own Queen of Soup Bowl Chelsea Tuach, an in-form Ella McCaffray, reigning Live Like Zander Junior Pro winner Noah Klapp, and more at bay.

- WSL

For the men, the race for the Top 7 is set for an epic conclusion at Soup Bowl once again with current rankings leader Alan Cleland in convincing form and a chance to secure history as Mexico's first-ever regional QS victor. But, it will be no easy task with the likes of No. 2 Taro Watanabe, No. 3 John Mel, and No. 4 Levi Slawson within just over 1,000 points of striking distance. Plus, last year's event runner-up and Barbados' own Josh Burke is ready to rise to the occasion once again alongside 2022 winner Michael Dunphy, recent Ron Jon Quiksilver Pro winner Owen Moss, and emerging talents including Tyler Gunter, Lucas Owston, Wheeler Hasburgh, Dimitri Poulos, and more all ready to strike.

- WSL

But, Challenger Series qualification isn't the only prize awaiting those who find Soup Bowl success with World Junior Championships spots on the line. Only the Top 2 men and women Pro Juniors secure their spot toward vying for a WSL World Junior title with current No. 1's Bella Kenworthy and Owen Moss leading the surge. Also looking to hold back a hungry field of competitors, Sanoa Dempfle-Olin and Kai Kushner are on the hot seat at No. 2 as both goofy footers look to attack utilizing their backhand power.

womens north america pro junior ranks - WSL

When the dust settles, there will be event victors and North America Regional victors crowned to conclude the 2023/2024 season. Who will rise to the occasion and play ultimate spoiler? Who will defend their places atop the rankings and finish off their season in defiance?

Tune in live and watch it all go down March 18 - 24 LIVE at WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL app, and WSL YouTube Channel.