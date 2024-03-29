European QS Approaches Season Pinnacle at Caparica Surf Fest

PRAIA DO PARAISO, Costa da Caparica - Portugal (Friday, March 29, 2024) - The QS3,000 Caparica Surf Fest 2024, final stop on the 2023/24 World Surf League (WSL) European Qualifying Series (QS), resumed today in solid stormy surf and ran through the men and women's Rounds of 32 as well as the men's Round of 16 to set up the finals for Saturday.

The wind backed off drastically today, giving surfers more opportunities in the lineup even if the swell was still massive on the Caparica shores. Europe's best were challenged again with strong currents, a lot of water moving and a difficult lineup to read. But big sections were on offer throughout the day and a few surfers were really able to capitalize and post big scores.

Rising junior star Annette Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK) was the overall standout, hammering a big section with an incredible layback turn in her Round of 32 heat to post a near-perfect 8.83 (out of a possible 10). Although outside of contention for the Challenger Series (CS) spots on the line this week in Caparica, the 17 year-old Basque keeps gaining experience in the lineup and will be a threat for years to come.

The Caparica Surf Fest runs another big day to set up the finals with story surf on offer and crazy sections to hit.

The men's field witnessed a few upsets today, most notably the early eliminations of contenders Kauli Vaast (FRA), Marc Lacomare (FRA), Andy Criere (ESP) and Charly Quivront (FRA) in the Round of 32.

Luis Diaz (CNY) saved the best for last and as waves pumped on the incoming tide this afternoon, the Canarian posted a 9 point ride for a combination of two massive turns on a meaty lefthander in the day's final heat.

Eight Portuguese surfers have punched their ticket for Finals Day, six in the women and two in the men's field, and will enjoy the full support of the local crowds on Saturday.

The frontrunners in the rankings have built a healthy cushion but a few spots are still up-for-grabs on finals day tomorrow and each heat will bring excitement and pressure as surfers put it all on the line for a spot on the 2024 CS.

Event officials and surfers will be back on site at 6:30 a.m tomorrow, Saturday, March 30 for the call of Finals Day in Caparica.

Find all results, highlights and recaps from the Caparica Surf Fest on WorldSurfLeague.com.

CAPARICA SURF FEST MEN'S QUARTERFINAL MATCHUPS:

HEAT 1: Maxime Huscenot (FRA) vs. Leo Paul Etienne (FRA)

HEAT 2: Francisco Ordonhas (POR) vs. Arran Strong (GBR)

HEAT 3: Adur Amatriain (EUK) vs. Guilherme Ribeiro (POR)

HEAT 4: Tiago Carrique (FRA) vs. Luis Diaz (CNY)

CAPARICA SURF FEST WOMEN'S ROUND OF 16 MATCHUPS:

HEAT 1: Teresa Bonvalot (POR) vs. Aelan Vaast (FRA) vs. Mafalda Lopes (POR) vs. Pauline Ado (FRA)

HEAT 2: Francisca Veselko (POR) vs. Maria Salgado (POR) vs. Camilla Kemp (DEU) vs. Alys Barton (GBR)

HEAT 3: Heimiti Fierro (FRA) vs. Carolina Mendes (POR) vs. Leticia Canales Bilbao (ESP) vs. Tessa Thyssen (FRA)

HEAT 4: Hina-Maria Conradi (FRA) vs. Yolanda Hopkins (POR) vs. Annette Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK) vs. Lucy Campbell (GBR)

CAPARICA SURF FEST MEN'S ROUND OF 16 RESULTS:

HEAT 1: Maxime Huscenot (FRA) 12.66 DEF. Francisco Ordonhas (POR) 8.50, Dylan Groen (DEU) 8.10, Joaquim Chaves (POR) 5.10

HEAT 2: Arran Strong (GBR) 10.50 DEF. Leo Paul Etienne (FRA) 7.13, Gatien Delahaye (FRA) 6.56, Thomas Ledee (FRA) 3.40

HEAT 3: Adur Amatriain (EUK) 14.33 DEF. Tiago Carrique (FRA) 12.23, Afonso Antunes (POR) 7.87, Thomas Debierre (FRA) 7.07

HEAT 4: Luis Diaz (CNY) 11.90 DEF. Guilherme Ribeiro (POR) 9.10, Teva Bouchgua (MAR) 8.04, Justin Becret (FRA) 3.13

