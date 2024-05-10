Local Motion Surf Into Summer's At Home In The Hawaiian Islands Legacy Returns For Both Qualifying Series and Longboard Contingent

The World Surf League (WSL) Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Qualifying Series (QS) and Longboard Regional Qualifying Series contingent are back beginning June 10 - 17 at the Local Motion Surf Into Summer At Home In The Hawaiian Islands, a QS 1,000 and Longboard QS 1,000. A legacy event, the Local Motion Surf Into Summer returned to the QS in 2023 and included the Longboard QS to provide a pivotal qualifying event for the regional contenders. Now, the QS will kickstart its 2024/2025 seasons toward qualification for the 2025 Challenger Series. Plus, this marquee event will determine who qualifies for the 2024 WSL Longboard Tour.

"We can't wait to kick off the Regional QS season and also crown our Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Regional Longboard victors at Ala Moana Bowls next month," said Robin Erb, WSL VP, Tours & Events. "It's an ideal venue for our local athletes to really show what they can do, and we're grateful to our partners Local Motion and the Hawaii Tourism Authority who make it all possible."

The 2024/2025 Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Qualifying Series kicks off alongside the all-important WSL Longboard Tour qualifier event featuring the region's top shortboard and longboard talents beginning June 10 - 17.

Local Motion's iconic brand has become a mainstay within the Hawaiian Islands and around the world after its inception in 1977. Their commitment to providing opportunities for competitors professional and amateur alike has helped spark a wave of Hawaii contenders that have gone on to establish themselves as some of the world's best including reigning event victor and former Championship Tour (CT) competitor Keanu Asing. Now, Local Motion is back with the support of the Hawaii Tourism Agency (HTA) at the forefront of providing monumental points toward the next field of emerging talents looking to make a name for themselves among proven veterans.

"We are excited to be partnering with WSL again to host the first contest for the 2024 Regional QS season and the WSL Longboard Tour qualifier," said Yusuke Takasaki, Local Motion Chief Operating Officer. "It's an honor to assist surfers of all kinds, and we strongly believe that partnering with WSL is the most effective way to accomplish this. We look forward to sustaining this collaboration in the years ahead."

The first WSL Longboard event held at Ala Moana Bowls last year provided an incredible day of poise and grace with Sophia Culhane and the South Shore's own Kai Sallas taking big wins.

An incredible lineup of competitors including reigning Hawaii/Tahiti Nui QS Regional victors Shion Crawford and, defending event victor, Keala Tomoda-Bannert, 2024 Challenger Series representatives Jackson Bunch, Erin Brooks, Kai Martin, Eweleiula Wong, and many more are ready to vie for the esteemed win at Ala Moana Bowls.

Plus, 2023 WSL Longboard World Title runner-ups Kaniela Stewart and, defending event victor, Sophia Culhane return alongside defending event winner Kai Sallas, finalists Haley Otto, John Michael Van Hohenstein, Keani Canullo, and a plethora of emerging talents.

The Hawaii Tourism Agency (HTA) returns as the presenting sponsor to help further the impact of professional surfing in the Hawaiian Islands and pay homage to the sport that was mastered in its waters.

The Local Motion Surf Into Summer holds a contest window opening June 10 through June 17 and will run on the best four days of conditions.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.