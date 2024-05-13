Nias Pro 2024 Event Guide

- Ryan Craig
- WSL
The Catch Up Finals Day - GWM Sydney Surf Pro Presented By Bonsoy

The extensive Australian chapter to 2024 WSL's upper echelon competition is wrapped as Isabella Nichols and Jordan Lawler claimed iconic

3:38
- WSL
ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS // GWM Sydney Pro Presented By Bonsoy

A day that won't soon be forgotten for North Narrabeen with one of its own, Jordan Lawler, taking down a massive win alongside back-to-back

4:06
- WSL
Jordan Lawler's Dream Run Realized, Brings North Narrabeen A Massive Victory

A rollercoaster ride for North Narrabeen's own Jordan Lawler ended in exaltation with his first-career Challenger Series victory and did so

7:16
- WSL
Isabella Nichols Strikes Back In Gold Coast Rematch, Defends GWM Sydney Surf Pro Title

Isabella Nichols is back atop the Challenger Series alongside good friend Erin Brooks after getting one back on Brooks in their Gold Coast

4:31
- WSL
Erin Brooks Levels Up With Aerial Antics On Finals Day, Drops A 9.57 Heading Into Semifinals

The phenom Erin Brooks continues to amaze from heaving Gold Coast barrels to launching herself in Narrabeen for a 9.73 and a third-straight

3:31

