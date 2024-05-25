Style and Poise Shine on Tough Opening Day at Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic presented by Katin

The Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic presented by Katin, the final stop of the 2023/2024 World Surf League (WSL) North America Regional Longboard Qualifying Series, kicked off at Virginia Beach's iconic 1st Street Jetty. A testy day of smaller conditions challenged the region's top competitors who answered the call and delivered impressive showcases of style and poise. Men's Round of 34 and Round of 32, plus women's Round of 16 finished in their entirety and witnessed all top seeds make their debuts.

Current North America No. 1 Jack Van Wagoner (USA) continued to push the pace with a pristine debut. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Van Wagoner and Barry Set the Standard

Current North America No. 1 Jack Van Wagoner continued to showcase his dominant form with a men's Round of 32 best, 14.07 (out of a possible 20) heat total. Van Wagoner's poise on the nose and footwork earned an impressive 7.90 (out of a possible 10) and now takes that bravado to the Round of 16. The Carlsbad, California competitor looks to push the pace as the rankings leader and set the standard on opening day.

"It's awesome to be out here with perfect weather and I'm just stoked to be able to trunk it, but even with the subpar waves there's still scores to be had," said Van Wagoner. "You just have to be super picky and I'm looking forward to hopefully keeping it going. Coming into this event as No. 1 definitely gives me some confidence and I know I can get the scores if I just get the waves. But out there everyone had 7's in that heat so it was really fun."

Bucky Barry (USA) brought out his full variety in front of the local crowd. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic standout Bucky Barry put on a clinic of his own, accruing a 14.06 heat total, utilizing the full length of his board. Barry's composure and style stood apart in a tough clash featuring current No. 4 Noah Shimabukaro (USA), who also advanced, and now looks to carry that momentum. The Californian's time on the East Coast working with Surfers Healing in Virginia Beach had Barry prepared for his WSL debut at the 1st Street Jetty.

"We're longboarders and our job is to make tiny waves look good so people get stoked on our boards like my 'Uncle Buck 2' by Hobie (laughs)," said Barry. "But from what I watched and the board I had, I felt really comfortable out there. Plus, spending time on the East Coast I'm used to it and I was getting really psyched in the airport coming here after seeing a post that had my Morro Bay wave. There is a cool pressure to show off your surfing and now we're here where everyone is looking at us in these pristine weather conditions."

Saxon Wilson (USA) overcame a broken ankle and is back in form in Virginia Beach. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Wilson's Back from Injury, 2023 Event Runner-up Returns in Fine Form

Last year's event runner-up, Saxon Wilson (USA), returned to 1st Street Jetty in fine form despite the small conditions. Wilson's recovery from a broken ankle has him back to his signature style and wasted no time posting a 13.00 heat total.

"I haven't been surfing the last few months with my injury and haven't seen anyone for awhile, and I feel like longboarding is really community based," said Wilson. "It's like a family more than anything. Whether you do good or not, everyone is having a good time. I'm just stoked to be here and be healthy and to keep going for another heat."

Also notching early heat wins, Steven McLean, Chase Lieder, Tucker Coleman, Gavin Idone, and Cody Craig.

Malia Ilaghan (USA) turned in a brilliant performance in tough conditions - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Ilaghan Goes Near-Perfect in Virginia Beach Debut

The women returned to the arena of 1st Street Jetty in strong fashion showing their poise under pressure with Malia Ilaghan (USA) going next level and posting a near-perfect 9.83 in her Virginia Beach debut. The 17-year-old's footwork, control over the nose and style shined, adding a 14.46 heat total to notch an opening day's best performance. Ventura, California's own was all smiles and now prepares for the Quarterfinals alongside a big performance from Virginia Beach's Cash Hoover - eliminating current No. 3 Indie Hoffman.

"I was really stressed and just couldn't catch a wave so I'm really stoked that came through for me," said Ilaghan. "We compete against each other all the time and we're always rotating who wins heats so I'm always on my toes going against them. It's really good for my confidence but I'm still not super comfortable going into these heats just with how good these girls are."

Luella Pace (USA) looks to play spoiler for those in contention for the North America regional title. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Pace Showcases Her Form to Kickstart Strong Surge

Fellow Ventura competitor Luella Pace showcased her control and style over tricky sections to win her Round of 16 debut and overtake former World Champion Jenn Smith. The emerging competitor continues to find her form in the WSL jersey and now looks for another big performance in the Quarterfinals when competition resumes.

"That was so fun, it was really tough but I had a lot of fun," said Pace. "I was just trying to catch a couple little ones and just wait for some better ones. It's been so cold at home so I'm loving it here. Everybody is so good and Jenn Smith is amazing, it's crazy to think that the younger girls are coming up against the women who have been on Tour."

Chloe Coleman kept her 2023/2024 North America regional title hopes alive and well. - WSL / Dylan O'Donnell

Dynamic wins from current No. 3 Chloe Coleman, including a 13.33 heat total, and Stella Landers (USA) also earned them places into the Quarterfinals alongside heat runner-ups. The race for the North America Longboard Regional crown continues into the Quarterfinals with No. 1 Star D'Elia progressing past her Round of 16 debut.

Event organizers will reconvene at 10:30 a.m. EDT to determine a possible 11:00 am. EDT start.

The Coastal Edge Steel Pier classic window opens May 25 through May 27 at Virginia Beach, Virginia's, 1st Street Jetty.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.