Qualifying Series Opening Rounds Hit The Water at The 2024 Krui Pro

The 2024 Krui Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 and Pro Junior Events continued today at the backup location of Krui Left in fun, clean two-to-four foot surf. The Opening Rounds of the QS event hit the water while the Pro Junior saw the Finalists decided.

Krui Left Lineup - WSL / Tim Hain

Posting the only excellent score of the Men's Round of 144 was 20-year-old Owen Moss (USA) from North Carolina, who earned an 8.00 (out of a possible 10) for a series of powerful backhand blasts in the dying minutes of his heat. Moss has been competing on the QS full-time for the last three years and made the Challenger Series this year, so he decided to stop in Indo before going to South Africa for the upcoming Ballito Pro.

"I didn't free surf at this wave before, so I didn't know what waves were good, so I was just kind of figuring it out as the heat was going," Moss said. "I haven't surfed in a couple of days and have been kind of resting, so I'm glad I was able to get the rust off and advance."

The last heat of the day was won by former Championship Tour (CT) competitor Josh Kerr (AUS), who is travelling with his daughter Sierra. Kerr decided that rather than watching others surf all the good waves, he'd join the event and get in on the action.

"This is my first time ever surfing this wave, so it took me a minute to figure it out," Kerr said. "It's the first heat I've surfed in a few years, but I can't complain about two-to-three-foot-perfect peeling Indonesian waves. I was here with my wife last year, but this year, it's just Sierra and me, so I thought rather than get bored, I might as well compete and have some fun. It's great being a dad to Sierra, especially where she is in her career, and to compete again and feel those nerves. I was actually a bit nervous at the start of that heat, and it was so much fun to have that kind of feeling. It's great to be here enjoying a nice couple of weeks in Indonesia with my daughter, chasing waves, putting on the rashie, and having her on the beach supporting me."

Josh Kerr - WSL / Tim Hain

In women's QS action, the peak tide worked to limit scoring potential for the Round of 72 competitors, with Emily Gussoni (ITL) earning the highest score of 6.00. Leia Millar (AUS), Olive Hardy (AUS), and Emi Campbell (AUS) also put up solid performances and won their heats.

Men's and Women's Pro Junior Finalists were dedicated this morning, with Japan's Mirai Ikeda (JPN) blowing away the field with a pair of excellent scores, first an 8.17 and then an 8.00 to back it up for an impressive 16.27 (out of a possible 20) total. Her powerful backhand attack, throwing big fans of spray on every turn, raised the bar and put the other competitors on notice.

Continuing her fantastic run towards the Pro Junior Finals was newcomer Yiyao Wang (CHN), who again posted another solid performance to win her heat and earn her spot in the Final to compete against Mirai Ikeda (JPN), Kana Nakashio (JPN), and Cocona Kawase (JPN).

Yiyao Wang - WSL / Tim Hain

The finals of the Men's Pro Junior will see last year's winner, Bronson Meydi (IDN), along with fellow Indonesians Westen Hirst (IDN) and Made Ariyana (IDN), joined by one Japanese, Taki Kanazawa (JPN).

The 2024 Krui Pro QS 5000 and Pro Junior events will run at Ujung Bocur, South Sumatra, from May 28 to June 4.