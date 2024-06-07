Professional Surfing Action Continues in Indonesia This Weekend With the 2024 Nias Pro Qualifying Series 5000 and Pro Junior Events

The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) action is set to continue in Indonesia this week as over 200 of Australia / Oceania and Asia's best up and coming surfers arrive at Lagundri Bay on the Island of Nias for the 2024 Nias Pro QS 5000 and Pro Junior.

"The WSL is stoked to be back in Lagundri Bay for the 2024 Nias Pro," said WSL APAC Tour Manager Ty Sorati. "This is one of the best righthanders in the world and it's a privilege for us and our competitors to be holding an event here once again. There is a great-looking forecast for the event, and we can't wait to continue the epic run of competition in Indonesia with another massive event this week."

With 2023 Nias Pro winner Rio Waida (INA) currently in El Salvador competing on the Championship Tour (CT) and 2019 Nias Pro winner Jordy Maree (RSA) not attending, the door is wide open for a new Men's champion. 2022 Nias Pro winner Marlon Harrison (AUS) is hoping to make a repeat, but he'll have to fend off past event standouts, including last year's runner-up Tully Wylie (AUS), as well as semifinalists Oscar Berry (AUS) and Jack Thomas (AUS). Last week's Krui Pro winner, Jarvis Earle (AUS), is on a tear, and with former CT surfer Josh Kerr (AUS) in the draw, along with Dylan Moffat (AUS) and Elliot Paerata-Reid (NZL), to name a few, it's going to be a very exciting event at one of the best waves on the planet.

On the Women's side of the event, back to defend her 2023 Nias Pro title is Philippa Anderson (AUS), joined by 2022 Nias Pro champion Paige Hareb (AUS), who was runner-up last year and will look to get one back on her best friend. Last year's semifinalists Freya Prumm (AUS) and Rosie Smart (AUS) are both back but will have to battle it out with the Japanese contingent that includes recent Krui Pro winner Mirai Ikeda (JPN) and Nanaho Tsuzuki (JPN), who both reached the quarterfinals of the Nias Pro last year. And back to compete this year is 2022 Olympic Bronze Medalist Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN), who last competed in the 2019 Nias Pro.

"This my second time to Nias, as the last time was in 2019 when it was only a QS 1000 for the women," said Tsuzuki. "This wave is so fun, especially when it's 4-6 feet. When it's bigger than that, it's a bit scary as the take-off is really steep. But I'm super excited to be competing here again, and of course, I'm hoping for a good result, but I don't want to focus too much on that. I want to just enjoy the moment and have fun."

Tipi Jabrik is at the core of Indonesia's surfing development, and has been working tirelessly for the last 20 years, bringing surfing to the attention of the local and central governments and to the worldwide surfing audience.

"On behalf of the PSOI, I want to welcome the international surfers back to Nias so they can enjoy the great waves and compete here at Lagundri Bay again this year," said Jabrik, Secretary General of the PSOI (Indonesian Surfing Federation). "And I especially want to thank Regent Hilarius Duha for his continual support and dedication to ensure this event happens each year, as it's such an important event for WSL surfers and for the local community here in South Nias. It looks like we'll get great waves, and I can't wait to get started."

The 2024 Nias Pro QS 5000 and Pro Junior events will run at Lagundri Bay from June 8 to 15.