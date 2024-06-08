Pumping Waves Greet Competitors on Day 1 of The Nias Pro QS 5000

The 2024 Nias Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 event has kicked off today in pumping four-to-six foot surf at Lagundri Bay. The opening day of competition saw the completion of the men's Round of 128 as a group of locals dominated proceedings at Indonesia's premier right-hander.

Bedi Zagoto - WSL / Tim Hain

The Nias locals ruled the day with their intimate knowledge of their home break, with Irawan Wau (INA) wasting no time lining up and pulling into barrel after barrel in the first heat of the day to post not one but two excellent scores. First, an 8.00 and then an 8.93 (out of a possible 10) for the highest heat total of the day, a 16.93 (out of a possible 20 points).

"It's always good to surf at my home break," said Wau. "I'm just having fun but still trying to do my best. If the swell stays like this, I think I have a chance to win. The waves are pumping, and I will do my best. I surfed early in the morning and saw some really good barrels, so my plan was to find a couple and impress the judges with my barrel skills. During my heat, I tried to sit deeper and deeper to try to get perfect scores because all the boys were rooting for me to get a ten. I almost got it. Just a point away, but I'm pretty happy anyway."

Irawan Wau - WSL / Tim Hain

In Heat 5, it was Bedi Zagato (INA) earning another excellent 8.00 score for the local crew to advance into the Round of 96, with former Championship Tour star Josh Kerr (AUS) hot on his heels showing his skills and making it look easy.

Jelius Wau (INA) sure enjoyed putting on a show in front of his home crowd, dropping in and spreading his arms wide before pulling in, posting a 7.67 and 5.50 to advance into the Round of 96 and continuing the theme of local domination.

The only non-local to get an excellent heat score was Bali expat Nathan Monchet (FRA) in Heat 12. He started with a modest 5.17 score early and spent the majority of the heat waiting for the one he wanted. With under a minute to go, his patience was rewarded with an incoming set, and he wisely took the second wave, which offered him a deep barrel. For this, the judges rewarded him with an excellent 8.50 score and the heat win.

Josh Kerr - WSL / Tim Hain

In heat 14, Italy's Diego Cordeiro (ITA) had one of the highest heat scores of the day, a 14.73 total score for a 7.83 and a 6.90.

The 2024 Nias Pro QS 5000 and Pro Junior events will run at Lagundri Bay from June 8 to 15.