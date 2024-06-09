Huge Scores Set The Scene on Day 2 of The 2024 Nias Pro QS 5000

The 2024 Nias Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 event has witnessed another massive day of competition with the completion of the men's Round of 96 and the women's Round of 64. Lagundri Bay delivered another perfect day with more clean surf in the four-to-six-foot range, peeling down the palm-lined reef in glassy, warm Indian Ocean water, a dream for any QS competitor.

Ella McCaffray - WSL / Tim Hain

Former Nias Pro event winner Piper Harrison (AUS) continued her strong bond with the waves of Lagundri Bay today, earning a near-perfect 9.50 (out of a possible 10) for a super impressive, deep tube ride in her Round of 64 heat. It was one of the only waves that barrelled during that time of the day, and Harrison was in the spot, taking off behind the peak and pulling in late to get spat out into the channel with her hands behind her back. She eventually claimed the heat win with a two-wave total of 14.17 (out of a possible 20), the highest of the women's Round of 64.

"I've been free surfing here for almost three days, and to be honest, I literally only think about barrels. No fancy heat management or special plans. I just want to get into the barrels and have fun in my favourite place to surf on Earth," Harrison said. "I am from Snapper, so right-hand waves always feel right to me. It just flows naturally. I don't have to worry about where to put my line; I just paddle, get up, and everything feels right. Nias is one of my favourite places to surf."

Piper Harrison - WSL / Tim Hain

Piper's brother and 2022 Nias Pro winner Marlon Harrison (AUS) did battle with local standout Kevin Wau (INA), and both surfers went back-to-back, earning excellent scores for their long, deep tube rides. Harrison was able to back his up with another solid ride, eventually getting the win with a massive total of 17.50, while Wau progressed in second with a two-wave total of 14.00. Both Harrison's were standouts on Day 2 as they both look to win another Nias Pro title in 2024.

Nearly scoring a perfect 10-point ride was the Sunshine Coast's Luke Brumby (AUS) in Heat 10. Brumby took off very far up the point and pumped through an incredibly long and deep barrel to emerge cleanly and earn a 9.87, which went towards his excellent heat total of 16.77.

"To be fair, I could have gone deeper, but I am really happy with the score and feel it's just what I needed," Brumby said. "For the past three days, I have been surfing with the locals, so I know you have to take the second sets to really score those barrels and get good sections. It took some patience, but I feel amazing that it worked. So, local knowledge was very much my strategy. I surfed heavier waves in Krui for almost eight days before coming here, and this wave is more forgiving, so that gave me the confidence to take on the bigger set waves."

Luke Brumby - WSL / Abdel Elecho

As the tide improved for the second half of the Round of 96, the abundance of barrelling waves in the late afternoon had the judges throwing big scores for some amazing performances, which made for a perfect Nias highlight reel. Bali's Made Joi Satriawan (INA) showed his tube riding acumen, posting a 9.50 and an 8.60 on his last two waves to earn the highest two-wave total of the event so far, 18.10. Australian Kobi Clements (AUS) posted a 9.30 for a 16.00 total heat score to take second place in the same heat.

The 2024 Nias Pro QS 5000 and Pro Junior events will run at Lagundri Bay from June 8 to 15.