Short Day of Competition at J-Bay Classic Trials

It was a short day of competition at the WSL J-Bay Classic Trials presented by Corona, completing only one heat in the late afternoon. It was a beautiful day in Jeffreys Bay, but Supertubes was a little sleepy and the day's call got pushed out three times before finally being called on.

First up, it was the local J-Bay Boardriders Club heat that determined who will earn the last remaining spot into the J-Bay Classic Men's Trials Opening Round.

The locals showed what they can do in the small, fun runners, but it was the combination of maneuvers from Dillen Hendricks that scored him the top spot.

Dillen Hendricks - WSL / Kody McGregor

Hendricks will surf in Heat 3 of the Opening Round against Aboubakar Bouaouda (MAR), Connor Slijpen (RSA) and Mitch du Preez (RSA).

The next call for the J-Bay Classic Trials presented by Corona will be on Saturday, 15 June 2024 at 07:00 GMT +2.

The J-Bay Classic presented by Corona is proudly supported by Corona, Kouga Municipality, Eastern Cape Provincial Government, House of Mandela, The Freedom Project, Red Bull, Surfing South Africa, Sealand, and Grit.