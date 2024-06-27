- WSL / Kody McGregor
O'Neill SMTH Shapes Ballito Pro Junior Completes Opening Day

BALLITO, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa (Thursday, June 27, 2024) - The World Surf League O'Neill SMTH Shapes Ballito Pro Junior completed the Opening Rounds on the first day of competition in fun and clean two-to-three foot surf. The waves at Willard Beach arrived in time for the start of the Pro Junior and the top contenders made their intentions known in the early round of competition.

Ryan Kainalo Ryan Kainalo - WSL / Pierre Tostee

Title Defense On Track for Ryan Kainalo

Defending event winner Ryan Kainalo's (BRA) title defense is on track after advancing to the Round of 16. The ISA World Junior Champion's lightning fast surfing allowed him to fit in a couple of maneuvers on each wave to comfortably win his Round of 32 heat ahead of Rory Dace (RSA).

"It's crazy to be here again," Kainalo reflected. "I love this place and this contest." With two Pro Junior titles behind his name this year, the Lobitos Junior Pro and Huanchaco Junior Pro in Peru, Kainalo said this gives him a lot of confidence coming to Ballito. "The level of competition is very high so I want to do my best," Kainalo said.

Joining Kainalo is up-and-coming star Rodrigo Saldanha (BRA), who scored the highest heat total of the day with 13.23 (out of a possible 20). Other commanding performances included Shion Crawford (HAW), Kai Martin (HAW), Kai Odriozola (ESP), Connor Slijpen (RSA) and Luke Thompson (RSA).

Anon Matsuoka Anon Matsuoka - WSL / Kody McGregor

Convincing Start For Defending Event Winner Anon Matsuoka

Defending event winner Anon Matsuoka (JPN) kicked off her campaign in Ballito with two heat wins to move onto the Quarterfinals. The ISA World Junior Champion is getting plenty of surf time in Ballito ahead of the Challenger Series by competing in the Pro Junior as well as the Ballito Open presented by Flojos Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000.

"I'm so happy to be back here in Ballito," Matsuoka said. "The waves are a lot of fun, and I just want to get in a lot of practice for the Challenger Series with this Pro Junior and the QS. I'm excited, it's a nice warm-up."

Matsuoka won her Opening Round ahead of Laura Raupp (BRA) and then came out on top in the Round of 16. A last ditch effort from Louise Lepront (RSA) saw her take the second spot behind Matsuoka to advance to the Quarterfinals.

Coming into Ballito fresh off a victory at the Morocco Mall Junior Pro Casablanca, Annette Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK) won both her heats today and will be joined by sister Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK) in the Quarterfinals.

The next call will be on Friday, June 28 at 07:30 for a possible 08:00 AM start.

The O'Neill SMTH Shapes Ballito Pro Junior runs from Thursday, June 27 through Friday, 28 June. The O'Neill SMTH Shapes Ballito Pro Junior is supported by O'Neill, SMTH Shapes, KwaDukuza Municipality, Surfing South Africa, The North Coast Courier, Monster Energy, SMG and Coca-Cola. For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.

