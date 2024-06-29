Competition Gets Underway At Ballito Open presented by Flojos

BALLITO, KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa - The World Surf League (WSL) Ballito Open presented by Flojos Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000 completed a massive day of competition, completing four rounds for men and women.

The Ballito Open presented by Flojos welcomes one of the largest fields of competitors for a QS in South Africa, featuring 64 men and 34 women from 15 countries.

Sally Fitzgibbons - WSL / Kody McGregor

Fitzgibbons, Spencer and Macaulay Gets The Job Done In Opening Rounds

Former Championship Tour (CT) surfers Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Bronte Macaulay (AUS) and Alyssa Spencer (USA) got the job done today, winning their respective Opening Round heats. Fitzgibbons, Macaulay and Spencer are using the Ballito Open presented by Flojos as a warm up for the Challenger Series starting next week.

"It's so good to be back in Ballito, it's like a festival of surf up here," Fitzgibbons said. "Watching the juniors all week, it's kind of what I used to do. Growing up in the ranks in Oz, you're just competing in your age group, then juniors, and then QS. It brings a smile to my face, there's just something about that momentum and trying to keep up with them, I think that will put me in good stead for the Challenger," Fitzgibbons said.

Bronte Macaulay - WSL / Pierre Tostee

Bronte Macaulay (AUS) won her heat ahead of local favourite Sarah Baum (RSA) in the last heat of the women's Round of 32. "It was hard, we didn't get too many waves so I'm glad I got it done," Macaulay said. "It feels good to get some waves in at the competition break and just get used to the banks here before the Challenger Series."

Alyssa Spencer (USA) was all business when she locked in the highest heat total of the day with 14.60 (out of a possible 20) to take the win over Bella Kenworthy (USA). South Africans Sarah Baum, Anastasia Venter and Zoe Steyn also advanced to the next round.

Ryan Kainalo - WSL / Kody McGregor

Cut-throat Men's Competition Sees First Eliminations

The Ballito Open presented by Flojos saw half of the men's field eliminated after two cut-throat rounds of competition. The Round of 64 enjoyed cleaner conditions, but as the swell dropped and the onshore picked up, it made for some seriously tricky heats during the Round of 48.

James Ribbink (RSA) did really well to find sections where he could punctuate his layback turns, and punch in a convincing heat win ahead of Ryan Huckabee (USA). Ribbink and Luke van Wyk (RSA) were the only two South Africans who survived the Opening Rounds.

Ryan Kainalo (BRA) snatched the win ahead of Van Wyk when he got the required score in the dying minutes of their heat. Kainalo knows what it takes to win in Ballito and will be a real threat for Finals Day.

"I'm feeling good, it's nice to be back," Kainalo said. "I'm just glad to get in the time to train in these types of waves and it's good to see everyone again."

Australia's Winter Vincent did a great job to find opportunities in his heat to throw down a few strong turns and win ahead of Lucas Silveira (BRA).

"The waves were quite small, but I come from Manly Beach in Australia so I'm used to those kinds of conditions," Vincent said. "It's a fun event just before the Challenger Series so it's good to see a few familiar faces."

The next call will be Sunday, June 30 at 07:00 for a possible 07:30 AM start.

