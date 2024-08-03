Opening Day of the 2024 Lexus US Open of Surfing Kicks Off In Style with Huntington Beach Longboard Classic

The opening of the World Surf League (WSL) Lexus US Open of Surfing Presented by Pacifico kicked off today with the Huntington Beach Longboard Classic, stop No. 2 of the 2024 WSL Longboard Tour. The world's best longboarders took over Huntington Beach's famed pier and delivered a clinic of style in two-to-three-foot, inconsistent conditions. Elimination round competitors are locked in after brilliant showings and early upsets in the opening round proceedings.

World No. 1 Taylor Jensen (USA) getting in the zone before a dominant debut. - WSL / Pat Nolan

World No. 1's Taylor Jensen and Soleil Errico Continue Winning Form

Defending Huntington Beach Longboard Classic champion Kaniela Stewart (HAW) kicked off his event title defense with a convincing opening round, heat 1 victory. Additionally, three-time WSL Longboard Champion and 2022 event winner Taylor Jensen (USA), entered the event ranked No. 1 and pushed the field with a brilliant debut. Jensen's experience at Huntington Beach is unparalleled, scoring 8.10 (out of a possible 10) against South Africa's Sam Christianson (RSA) and wildcard Kaimana Takayama (USA). Jensen put on a show of noseriding and powerful down carves to complete a 15.67 (out of a possible 20) performance.

"I'm just so comfortable here in Huntington and I've been coming here for over 20 years doing events," said Jensen. "I get to sleep in my own bed and drive up in the morning. To kick this morning off with a couple of pier bowl rights, I got lucky and got through. You just want to get those first heat jitters out and put yourself on excellent waves. I'm just looking to get as high up the leaderboard as I can heading into that Final 8 and give myself the best chance but there's a lot of surfing to get done."

Defending WSL Longboard Champion Soleil Errico (USA) looks to add another major win to her resume in Huntington Beach. - WSL / Tommy Pierucki

Fellow World No. 1, reigning WSL Longboard Champion and Southern California native Soleil Errico (USA) also found her rhythm in the tougher afternoon conditions for opening round success. Errico joined Honolua Blomfield (HAW) with a historic three World Titles after hoisting the trophy last season and now looks to add more to her incredible resume with a win in Huntington Beach.

"I watched the waves for a while before the heat and selected a spot and felt good getting into good flow," said Errico. "It would be amazing to win a US Open. It's such an iconic event that's been around for so long and a lot of World Champions have won it. It's definitely on my bucket list. It's really good to be close to home and have my friends and family here."

A defining 2023 event here in Huntington Beach kicked into fandom for Rogelio JR Esquivel (PHL) and he's back for more. - WSL / Pat Nolan

Rising Fan Favorite Rogelio JR Esquivel Delivers Brilliant Debut

Current World No. 5 and rising star, Rogelio JR Esquievel (PHL) continued his success from Bells Beach with a dominant debut, posting an opening round-best, 8.43. The WSL Longboard Tour sophomore, took the world's best by storm in 2023 with a Final 8 appearance and is back to compete in 2024.

"It felt nice to drop an excellent score and I'm looking for a bigger score in the next heat," said Esquivel. "I'll just stay focused and keep watching where the waves are coming in and see what's going to happen in the next round. It's amazing to have the support on the beach and it's super special to come in from the water with [the fans] cheering."

Former Longboard Tour veteran Cole Robbins (USA) returned to the world's best as a wildcard in disruptive form. - WSL / Tommy Pierucki

California's Wildcards Cole Robbins and Richie Cravey Shakeup Early Proceedings

Wildcards stunned some of the world's best with Santa Barbara, California native Cole Robbins (USA) notching a massive debut win. The former Longboard Tour veteran put on a clinic of footwork and time on the nose against reigning WSL Longboard Champion Kai Sallas (HAW) and Japan's Kai Hamase (JPN). Robbins notched an excellent 8.00 and 15.17 heat total.

"It was awesome out there and I'm so stoked WSL gave me a wildcard, I think this is the most prestigious event in all of California with so much history," said Robbins. "Waves are actually a blast right now and, with thirty-minute heats, we're catching a lot of waves. I've been surfing at the pier bowl the last few days and my first US Open Final I made I was 16 and I have it ingrained in my brain, ‘Live by the pier, die by the pier' (laughs). I have so many good memories here and I love the enthusiasm on the beach with the crowds, it's what makes the US Open so special."

Fellow Californian wildcard, 2022 WSL Longboard Tour rookie, Richie Cravey (USA) added to the list of early upsets after sending 2023 World Title contender Ben Skinner(GBR) and newcomer Chase Lieder(USA) to the elimination round.

Australia's newest World Title threat, Declan Wyton (AUS), notched an impressive win to join Southern California's Kevin Skvarna (USA) and Martin Coret (FRA) into the round of 16 and bypass the elimination round.

Three-time WSL Longboard Champion Honolua Blomfield (USA) eyes another win in Huntington Beach. - WSL / Tommy Pierucki

Honolua Blomfield Takes Control on Opening Day

Three-time WSL Longboard Champion, former event victor, Honolua Blomfield (HAW) debuted in stunning form to deliver a 15.00 heat total over Keani Canullo (HAW) and Liv Stokes (CAN). Blomfield's experience in Huntington Beach proved the difference, finding the best waves that pulsed into the famed lineup and delivered her signature style with ease for spot into the Round of 16.

"The water is a lot better today, thankfully," said Blomfield. "Everyone's ripping and anything can happen out here, but I like Huntington so I'm stoked to be back here. I always hope to do well here. I just take it heat by heat and hope for the best."

2024 WSL Longboard Tour rookie Chloe Coleman (USA) earned a major opening round win over defending event winner Kelis Kaleopa'a (HAW) and wildcard Star D'Elia (USA).

Also earning key opening round victories, 2016 WSL Longboard Champion Rachael Tilly (USA), 2023 World Title contenders Sophia Culhane (HAW), Mason Schremmer (USA), Natsumi Taoka (JPN), and Alice Lemoigne (FRA) await their head-to-head, Round of 16 heats.

Event organizers will reconvene at 7:00 a.m. PDT to determine a possible 7:35 a.m. PDT start.