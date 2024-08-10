- WSL
X Games Vert Pro At The Lexus US Open Of Surfing Presented By Pacifico 2024

Tune in to the Men's and Women's Vert Pro finals at the Lexus X Games Vert Pro at the US Open of Surfing! Featuring X Games Vert athletes like Jimmy Wilkins, Reese Nelson, Gui Khury, Grace Marhoefer, Mitchie Brusco and more!

- WSL / Tommy Pierucki
Andrea Poveda, Manager, Environmental and Social Impact, World Surf League
Uniting Community, Culture, and Environmental Stewardship

Local impact initiatives at the Lexus US Open of Surfing bring together surfers, volunteers, and local organizations to protect and restore

- WSL
All The Highlights From The Lexus US Open Of Surfing Presented By Pacifico

A momentous Finals Day unfolded in front of a packed house at the Huntington Beach Pier arena as they witnessed a historic day.

3:12
- WSL / Tommy Pierucki
Men's Final: Viva La Mexico, Alan Cleland Jr First Mexican To Win US Open Title

In the most dramatic fashion, Alan Cleland Jr claimed his first US Open title and became the first Mexican to achieve the feat over an

9:50
- WSL / Emma Sharon
Women's Final: Sally Fitzgibbons' Sensational Form Claims Second US Open Of Surfing Title, Sends Her Atop Challenger Series Ranks

The 2011 US Open of Surfing victor, Sally Fitzgibbons, wasn't to be denied two years in a row and rose atop the podium once more after

9:49
- WSL / Emma Sharon
Quarterfinals: Jackson Bunch's Buzzer Beater Crushes SoCal Dreams

The emerging Maui threat Jackson Bunch found a last-minute gem to soar toward the Semifinals, defeating Southern California's Kolohe Andino

2:44

