Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro presented by CELSIUS Returns to Celebrate Women's Empowerment and Pivotal Regional Points

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., USA (Wednesday, August 14, 2024) - A celebration of women's action sports returns for the World Surf League (WSL) Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro presented by CELSIUS, a women's Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event, beginning September 20 through 22. This marks the ninth year of ASA Entertainment's Super Girl Surf series taking over Oceanside, California with some of North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui's top-tier competitors ready to vie for 3,000 points. Plus, live music, skate demo, and more provide plenty of entertainment for the whole family.

"We're so happy to see the return of the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro," said WSL North America Regional Manager Meg Bernardo. "Oceanside provides the perfect venue to showcase the women and allow our North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui's surfers to gain valuable Challenger Series qualification points. The festival atmosphere adds to the great fun end of summer experience."

Oceanside Landmark Event Brings North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui's Back

Beginning in 2008, ASA Entertainment introduced the inaugural Super Girl Surf Pro as a way to showcase women at the forefront of action sports. This included the likes of rising stars, now proven Championship Tour (CT) staples such as five-time WSL Champion and 2020 Tokyo Gold Medalist Carissa Moore (HAW), World Title contenders Lakey Peterson (USA), Courtney Conlogue (USA), Coco Ho (HAW), and many more. Now, taking the torch forward and paving a new path for future generations, reigning World Champion Caroline Marks (USA), 2024 CT rookies Sawyer Lindblad (USA), Alyssa Spencer (USA), and more have made their mark with even more rising household names behind them.

"The Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro powered by CELSIUS is not only a showcase for the some of the best surfers from North America, Hawaii, Tahiti, Central America, and the Caribbean, but also a springboard to help launch surf careers and provide unmatched mentorship between pros and newcomers ," said Rick Bratman, CEO of ASA Entertainment, the event's producer. "The event offers something for everyone and echoes our new ‘Free Concerts, Beach Vibes' theme. We are thrilled to have such an exciting and diverse lineup of free activities at the event in addition to world-class surfing. To have artists like Bishop Briggs, CeeLo Green, Beach Weather and Lovely the Band performing and using their voices to help promote Super Girl's empowerment platform is absolutely incredible."

Adding their names to the 2024 lineup, current Hawaii/Tahiti Nui No. 1 Vaihitimahana Inso (HAW), North America No. 2 Zoe Benedetto (USA), Barbados' first-ever CT qualifier Chelsea Tuach, former event victor Samantha Sibley (USA), Pipeline charger Moana Jones Wong (HAW), rising Tahitian talent Kohai Fierro (PYF), and many more are ready to take on Oceanside for a chance at their maiden Super Girl cape.

Live Music, Activations, and More Lined Up

In addition to the world-class surfing in both elite-level shortboard and longboard competitions, the event also features an action-packed Festival Village with 15 free live concerts; the annual Super Girl Gamer esports tournament; an all-female DJ Competition; free classes in fitness, yoga, Zumba, Pilates, wellness, cycling and dance; celebrity speakers; panel discussions; a female art exhibition; social influencers; autograph signings; and family-friendly activities; a beer garden and food court; and a mentorship program for young surfers with top female pros. New elements for 2024 include a women's beach volleyball tournament and clinics; a female beach soccer tournament and clinics; a cheer and dance competition; a professional skateboarding contest; and specific programming for a "Mom's Day" initiative on Sunday, September 22.

Watch Live

The Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro presented by CELSIUS will run September 20 through September 22. Once called ON, the event will be streamed live at WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL YouTube channel, and the free WSL App beginning Saturday, September 21.

