Lexus WSL Finals 2024 | Surf Night

The WSL is bringing Surf Night to San Clemente ahead of the Lexus WSL Finals! Join us on September 3 at the San Clemente Community Center (100 N Calle Seville) to meet the WSL Final 5 and celebrate the unique surf culture of the San Clemente community. Enjoy food trucks, music, and giveaways throughout the night, and of course snag a poster from your favorite surfers! There will be raffles and prizes throughout the night, including signed jerseys and a …Lost surfboard signed by the Final 5.

Come down to the Community Center at 5PM. Athlete signings will take place from 5:30-7:30PM.

