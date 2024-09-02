WSL 2024 Surf Night at the San Clemente Community Center San Clemente, CA

TERMS AND CONDITIONS WSL SWEEPSTAKES NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. ALL DISPUTES WILL BE RESOLVED SOLELY BY BINDING ARBITRATION AND ENTRANTS WAIVE THE ABILITY TO BRING CLAIMS IN A CLASS ACTION FORMAT.

Sweepstakes Entry Period. The WSL Sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes") will begin at 5:00PM PST on September 3, 2024 and end at 8pm PST on September 3, 2024 ("Promotion Period") onsite at the Surf Night at the San Clemente Community Center San Clemente, CA (the "Event") Confirmation of entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes entrant's full and unconditional agreement to these Terms and Conditions, and Sponsor's decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.

Sponsor and Administrator: The Sweepstakes is sponsored and administered by Association of Surfing Professionals LLC d/b/a World Surf League, 2201 Rosecrans Avenue, El Segundo, CA 90245("WSL" or "Sponsor").

Eligibility: The Sweepstakes is only open to attendees at the Event who are legal residents of the 50 United States 50 U.S./D.C. Void outside the 50 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Entrants must be at least 13 years of age or older as of September 1, 2024. Employees, officers and representatives of Sponsor, and members of their immediate family and household members of each such employee, whether or not related, are not eligible to participate.

How to participate: During the Promotion Period, each entrant may create one (1) entry by downloading the WSL APP accessible through the QR code advertised at the Event and agreeing to these Terms and Conditions. To enter without downloading the WSL App please send an email including your name and email address to the following: sweeps@worldsurfleague.com to receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes (or speak to a WSL staff member at the Event for a ticket to enter).

Participation Requirements: By participating in this Sweepstakes, entrant agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions and the decisions of the Sponsor which are final and binding in all matters relating to the Sweepstakes. Prize: The prizes which shall be given away during the Promotion Period:

WSL Merch Pack

5x $100 Florence Marine Gift Cards

Lexus Merch Pack

2x gift packs from RAD Bikes (427 and 260 value)

5x $100 Vissla Gift Cards

YETI Pack (JJF Favorites: Panga Backpack, French Press, Mug $450 value)

5x Signed Jerseys

YETI Pack (Caity Favorites)

Lost Surfboard signed by the Final 5

The total approximate retail value ("ARV") of all prizes available to be won: $3,000 (Three Thousand US Dollars)

Prize will only be awarded to the verified winner(s) and an entrant may win one prize only. No cash equivalent shall be provided by the Sponsor in lieu of the Prize. By accepting the Prize, winner agrees to release the Sponsor and its affiliates ("Released Parties") from any and all liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses, or damage of any kind caused by entering the promotion or for damages of any kind caused by any Prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, or use/misuse of Prize awarded, or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to and from any Prize-related activity. Prize will be awarded "as is" with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied, by Sponsor. All Prize details will be determined in Sponsor's sole discretion. Prize is non-assignable, non-transferable, and must be accepted as awarded. No substitutions may be made.

Winners: The winners for the prizes shall be chosen by random selection on September 3, 2024 on or about 8pm. The winners shall be notified via an onsite announcement. The winner must be present to claim the prize. For the avoidance of doubt if a winner is not present at the time of announcement, an alternative winner shall be drawn and selected,. Odds of winning will be determined by the number of eligible entries. Prize consists of only those items specifically described as included in the prize.

Prize Conditions: All Prize winners are solely responsible for all applicable federal, provincial, and local taxes (if applicable) associated with the receipt of any Prize. The winner will be required to sign these terms and conditions and any release or verification documentation reasonably requested by Sponsor. When receiving the Prize, if potential winner fails to agree to Terms and sign the requisite document or if a potential winner is not in compliance with these Terms and Conditions, then such person shall be disqualified and at Sponsor's sole discretion, an alternate winner may be selected for the Prize at issue. Prizes must be collected at the San Clemente Community Center 100 N Calle Seville San Clemente, CA 92672.

Publicity: Acceptance of a prize constitutes consent to Sponsor use of winning entrant's name, likeness, photograph, any possible footage, photographs and video, voice, opinions, hometown and/or state for promotional purposes in any media, worldwide, (including but not limited to internet and television broadcast) without further consent or compensation except where prohibited.

Privacy: Any personally identifiable information collected from the entrant in connection with this Sweepstakes will be collected by and used by Sponsor and its respective affiliates, agents and marketers for purposes registering the entrant to receive the WSL newsletter and for the proper administration and fulfillment of the Sweepstakes as described in these Terms and Conditions and shall be subject to the Sponsor's Privacy Policy posted at www.worldsurfleague.com/privacy.

Limitations of Liability: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, suspend and/or modify the Sweepstakes, in whole or any part of it, at any time, without notice and to award prizes using all non-suspect eligible entries received as of the termination/suspension date, if any infection, computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other cause beyond Sponsor's control, affects the integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process (if applicable) or the operation of the Sweepstakes or is considered by Sponsor in its sole discretion to be acting in violation of these Terms and Conditions or in a disruptive manner. Sponsor assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, illegible, incorrect, delayed, garbled, undelivered, or misdirected entries or the theft, destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries; failures or malfunctions of data transmission systems; interrupted or unavailable network, server or other connections; any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in any transmission or communication; or any technical problem; typographical, printing or other errors or omissions in these Terms and Conditions, in any Sweepstakes-related advertisements or other materials, or other problems or errors of any kind whether computer, network, mechanical, human, electronic, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or problems which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, in the processing of entries, in the selection or announcement of winners or in the awarding of prizes. Sponsor's failure to enforce any term of these Terms and Conditions shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an individual who confirmed participation, the entry will be deemed submitted by the authorized account holder of the email account held by Sponsor. "Authorized account holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an email account by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization (e.g., business, educational, institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. Potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder.

Other Terms & Conditions: By participating in the Sweepstakes, entrant agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions and agree that: Released Parties and their designees and assigns and all of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives and agents shall have no liability and entrant will indemnify, defend and hold Released Parties harmless from any liability, loss, injury, or damage to entrant themselves or any other person or entity, including personal injury, death or damage to personal or real property, to entrant or any other person or entity due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, by reason of the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of the prize (including any prize activity or travel related thereto) or participation in this Sweepstakes. Entrant further acknowledge that said parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guarantee express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the prize, including, but not limited to, its quality or fitness for a particular purpose.

Disputes: By participating in the Sweepstakes, entrant agree that:

1.) Any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action;

2.) Any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with participating in the Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys' fees; and

3.) Under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased.

4.) All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Terms and Conditions, or the rights and obligations of the entrant and Released Parties in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California. Any legal proceedings arising out of this Sweepstakes or relating to these Terms and Conditions shall be instituted only in the federal or state courts of California, and the parties consent to jurisdiction therein with respect to any legal proceedings or disputes of whatever nature arising under or relating to these Terms and Conditions.

5.) The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Terms and Conditions shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Terms and Conditions shall otherwise remain in effect and be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS REQUEST: To request a copy of the Terms and Conditions please send a self-addressed, stamped envelope by August 6 2024, to: WSL US Open Terms and Conditions Request, World Surf League 2201 Rosecrans Avenue, El Segundo, California 90245 or send an email to sweeps@worldsurfleague.com

WINNER CONFIRMATION REQUEST: For a written confirmation of the winners (available after September 3, 2023), send a stamped, self-addressed envelope (no later than 12/09/23), to: WSL US Open Sweeps, World Surf League 2201 Rosecrans Avenue, El Segundo, California 90245

SPONSOR: Association of Surfing Professionals LLC dba World Surf League ("World Surf League"), 2201 Rosecrans Avenue, El Segundo, California 90245

All trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners in the United States and abroad. All rights reserved.