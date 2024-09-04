white buffalo OMAEZAKI Pro QS 3000 Kicks Off Multi-Event Leg of Asia Region Qualifying Series

Kei Kobayashi OMAEZAKI Pro QS 3000. - WSL / Yamamoto

OMAEZAKI CITY, Shizuoka, Japan (Wednesday, September 4, 2024) - The first of a multi-event leg of the World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) for the Asia region, the whitebuffalo OMAEZAKI Pro QS 3000, kicked off today in Japan. Omaezaki Long Beach delivered inconsistent but clean two-to-three-foot surf for day one of competition, which saw men's Round of 88 and women's Round of 32 completed.

Running for the third year in a row, but for the first time at the QS 3000 level, the event has attracted over 100 of Asia's best surfers, along with an international contingency. Two of the best men's performances of the day came from visiting surfers Kei Kobayashi (USA) and Putra Hermawan (INA). Kobayashi, the former Challenger Series surfer from San Clemente, California, earned the highest heat total, 14.50 (out of a possible 20), straight off the back of his best result of the year. The 25-year-old placed third in the Final of the WRV Outer Banks Pro QS 1000 on the East Coast of the United States just days ago, and is now competing in Japan for the first time since 2019.

Standout moments also came from Japanese surfers Sasuke Kawatani (JPN), Ippo Suzuki (JPN) and Yoshun Suzuki (JPN). Kawatani picked up the highest single wave score of the day within the final minute of his heat, posting a 7.75 (out of a possible 10) for a vicious two-turn combo on his backhand.

The women's heats were all about the top seeds, with Olympians Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN) and Shino Matsuda (JPN) advancing, along with current Asia Junior Tour rankings leaders Kana Nakashio (JPN) and Cocona Kawase (JPN). 2023 ISA U/18 World Junior Champion Anon Matsuoka (JPN) also progressed, as did current Asia QS rankings leader Mirai Ikeda (JPN) and reigning WSL QS Asia Region Champion Sara Wakita (JPN).

Wakita earned both the highest heat total and single wave score of the day for the women. The 21-year old's 12.00 total included a 6.50, a number thanks in large part to a strong closeout hit on her backhand. Having competed in every Challenger Series (CS) event since the pathway to the Championship Tour (CT) had its first official season in 2021, Wakita is looking to gain ground on the QS rankings to secure a return to the CS in 2025, maintain her perfect record and potentially qualify for the CT.

The three QS 3000's and two Junior Tour events that are taking place in Japan as a part of the current leg of the Asia region QS will play a large part in determining who will qualify for both the 2025 CS and the 2024 World Junior Championships, and it all starts in Omaezaki.

The 2024 whitebuffalo OMAEZAKI Pro QS 3000 will run at Omaezaki Long Beach from September 4 - 8, 2024.