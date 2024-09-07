NewsAsia

white buffalo OMAEZAKI Pro Semi Finalists Decided

Omaezaki Pro 2024 Omaezaki Pro 2024 - WSL / Izumo

In the Men's Round of 16, competitors faced challenging conditions however the standout performance came from Riaru Ito (JPN). With 20 waves ridden in the four man heat, Ito caught just 2 waves but made them both count, advancing to the Quarter Finals with a 13.60 heat total (out of a possible 20), the highest heat total from the Men's Round of 16.

Minami Nonaka goes excellent at 2024 Omaezaki Pro Minami Nonaka goes excellent at 2024 Omaezaki Pro - WSL / Izumo

On the women's side, the Quarter Finals featured an array of impressive performances. Minami Nonaka (JPN) received the sole excellent score of the round with a 6.75 and 8.00 ride, securing her position in tomorrow's Semi Final match up against Anon Matsuoka (JPN). Kana Nakashio (JPN) also made headlines with her impressive surfing and narrow defeat over 2024 Olympian Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN), ensuring Nakashio's place in the next round.

Yuma Nagasawa continues his Heat-Win streak through Omaezaki Pro Quarter Finals Yuma Nagasawa continues his Heat-Win streak through Omaezaki Pro Quarter Finals - WSL / Izumo

The Men's Quarter Finals saw in form surfer Yuma Nagasawa (JPN) continue his run of heat wins throughout the 2024 white buffalo Omaezaki Pro and lock in his Semi Final spot, along with Takumi Nakamura (JPN), Ikko Watanabe (JPN) and Kei Kobayashi (USA).

Tomorrow's call will be at 8:30am local time for a potential 9:00am start for the Final Day of competition.

Asia

- WSL / Izumo
Shuji Izumo
Tanaka Triumphs in Challenging Conditions at white buffalo OMAEZAKI Pro

Highlights from Day 2 of Competition at Omaezaki Long Beach

- WSL / Izumo
Shuji Izumo
Nagasawa and Tsuzuki Shine on Day 3 of white buffalo OMAEZAKI Pro

Highlights from Day 3 of competition at Omaezaki Long Beach

- WSL / Yamamoto
white buffalo OMAEZAKI Pro QS 3000 Kicks Off Multi-Event Leg of Asia Region Qualifying Series

Over 100 of Asia's Best Surfers Compete for Valuable Rankings Points with Surfers Kobayashi and Wakita Setting the Standard on Day One of

- WSL / Yamamoto
World Surf League Returns to Japan This September With Five Back-to-Back Events

Three Qualifying Series and Two Pro Junior Events Set to Attract Asia's Best Surfers across 3 locations.

- WSL / Ethan Smith
Skullcandy Pro Junior Presented by O'Neill Pro Junior Event Makes Triumphant Return in 2024

Australia and New Zealand's Best Junior Surfers Descend on Lennox Head For Iconic Event as the Stage Set For Finals Day After Three Massive

News

- WSL
Every Excellent Wave from the Lexus WSL Finals

Featuring Ethan Ewing, Caitlin Simmers, Caroline Marks, Italo Ferreira, and John John Florence.

15:27
- WSL
Top 5 Moments | Lexus WSL Finals

Featuring the support squads on the beach, Caroline Mark's buzzer-beater, Italo Ferreira's charge, Caity Simmer's maiden World Title, and

4:39
- WSL / Thiago Diz
Caity Simmers and John John Florence Win 2024 World Titles at Lexus WSL Finals

Teenager Caity Simmers Claims Maiden World Title, Becomes Youngest World Champion and First Californian Since 1990, John John Florence

- WSL
Simmers, Florence Add Their Name to Surfing Legacy at Lexus WSL Finals, Hoist Duke Kahanamoku Trophy | The Catch Up

Surfing's biggest single day of competition ended in exaltation for World No. 1's Caitlin Simmers and John John Florence after fending off

2:31
- WSL
All The Highlights from the Lexus WSL Finals 2024

The pinnacle of professional surfing unraveled on the famed cobblestones of Lower Trestles with John John Florence and Cailtin Simmers

2:47

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2024 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download