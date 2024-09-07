Omaezaki Pro 2024 - WSL / Izumo
In the Men's Round of 16, competitors faced challenging conditions however the standout performance came from Riaru Ito (JPN). With 20 waves ridden in the four man heat, Ito caught just 2 waves but made them both count, advancing to the Quarter Finals with a 13.60 heat total (out of a possible 20), the highest heat total from the Men's Round of 16.
Minami Nonaka goes excellent at 2024 Omaezaki Pro - WSL / Izumo
On the women's side, the Quarter Finals featured an array of impressive performances. Minami Nonaka (JPN) received the sole excellent score of the round with a 6.75 and 8.00 ride, securing her position in tomorrow's Semi Final match up against Anon Matsuoka (JPN).
Kana Nakashio (JPN) also made headlines with her impressive surfing and narrow defeat over 2024 Olympian Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN), ensuring Nakashio's place in the next round.
Yuma Nagasawa continues his Heat-Win streak through Omaezaki Pro Quarter Finals - WSL / Izumo
The Men's Quarter Finals saw in form surfer Yuma Nagasawa (JPN) continue his run of heat wins throughout the 2024 white buffalo Omaezaki Pro and lock in his Semi Final spot, along with Takumi Nakamura (JPN), Ikko Watanabe (JPN) and Kei Kobayashi (USA).
Tomorrow's call will be at 8:30am local time for a potential 9:00am start for the Final Day of competition.
white buffalo OMAEZAKI Pro Semi Finalists Decided
WSL
