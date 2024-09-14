Nelson Mandela Bay Pro Junior Finalists Decided After Big Opening Day

POLLOK BEACH, Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape (Saturday, September 14, 2024) - The World Surf League (WSL) Nelson Mandela Bay Pro Junior (JQS) 1,000 got underway today in small but fun, contestable conditions at Pollok Beach in Gqeberha. The third and final stop on the WSL Africa regional junior tour, this event will determine who will be selected to represent at the 2024 World Junior Championships. The day saw some big upsets and will make for an exciting Finals Day set for Sunday, September 15, at 9:30 am for a potential start at 10:00 am. One of the biggest upsets came from Levi Epenetos (RSA) who defeated rankings leader Luke Thompson (RSA) by 0.01 points in their Quarterfinal clash. Epenetos, who is currently second behind Thompson could secure the top spot if he goes all the way at the Nelson Mandela Bay Pro Junior.

"Luke is always tough, he's such a good competitor," Epenetos reacted. "I just went out there and focused on my own surfing, and trust in my own abilities. That advice from my coach Shane has been so good to me and I'm stoked to make it through to the Semifinals."

Epenetos will come up against perennial threat Daniel Emslie (RSA) who had two solid heat wins today, eliminating Ewaan Prinsloo (RSA) to book his spot for Finals Day.

Luke van Wyk (RSA) edged out Luc Lepront (RSA) and Joshua Myburgh (RSA) eliminated Brad Scott (RSA) to round out the Semifinals.

Aimee du Preez (RSA) had a good day in the office, winning both her heats today to secure a spot in the Semifinals. In the Quarterfinals, Du Preez eliminated Louise Lepront (RSA), who was sitting in third on the rankings. Du Preez will face rankings leader Lily Heny (RSA), who had a difficult heat against Zia Hendricks (RSA) on the high tide.

"It was super tricky out there," Heny said. " I really had to fight for it. The waves were small and we were surfing on full high tide so it was really difficult. Luckily I made it through, I pushed all the way to the end and it worked out in my favour."

In a wholesome turn of events, Anastasia Venter (RSA) came up against her younger sister Jasmine Venter (RSA) in the Quarterfinals. It was Jasmine's first-ever Pro Junior competition and her first two-person heat, and while Anastasia secured the win, it was a special experience for both.

"I knew that Anastasia might beat me, so I was quite relaxed and just wanted to have a fun surf," Jasmine said. "I still tried my best, but it was a lot of fun surfing with my sister in my first Pro Junior and first two-person heat."

"Surfing my sister's first two-person heat was so cool to share that experience with her," Anastasia said. "I like it because I thought I might get an easier heat, but then again you never know, she could take me out! We had a few chats at the back, and it was really fun."

Venter will face another youngster in Leah Lepront (RSA) in the Semifinals. "When I came into this competition, I knew I wasn't in a good place on the rankings to qualify for the World Junior Championships so I really wanted to make it to Finals Day. Hopefully I can make my heat and win!"

The next call will be on Sunday, 15 September 2024 at 09:30 am for a possible 10:00 am start. For all results, photos and video highlights, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Pro Junior runs from Saturday, 14 September 2024 to Sunday, 15 September 2024 at Pollok Beach, Gqeberha.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Pro Junior is proudly supported by Eastern Cape Provincial Government, Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, Accelerate Sport, Surfing South Africa and Nelson Mandela Bay Surfriders.