WA Pro Surf Series Set to Bring World Class Surfing Back to Western Australia This October

he World Surf League (WSL) Asia Pacific (APAC), in partnership with Surfing Western Australia, is thrilled to announce the return of the WA Pro Surf Series, with surfers set to light up the WA coastline, with two back-to-back WSL-sanctioned events this October.

This exciting series will kick off in Mandurah with the Peel Pro Junior from October 12-14, followed by the Cape Naturaliste Pro Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 in Yallingup from October 17-20. The events will showcase the incredible surfing talent of athletes from the Australia / Oceania region.

The WA Pro Surf Series is made possible by the collaboration between Surfing WA, the World Surf League, the City of Mandurah, Visit Mandurah, the City of Busselton and the WA Government through the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries, Tourism Western Australia and Royalties for Regions.

"Tourism is integral to our government's plan to drive economic growth, create jobs, and promote business, particularly in regional areas," said WA Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Rita Saffioti. "By supporting events like the WA Pro Surf Series, we aim to attract visitors and encourage them to explore more of what our state has to offer."

Surfers will embark on a journey along WA's stunning coastline, enjoying the unique environments of the Peel and South-West regions while competing for essential WSL Pro Junior Series and Qualifying Series ratings points and prize money.

The WA Pro Surf Series kicks off with the Peel Pro Junior in Mandurah, Australia's Top Tourism Town, in 2023. Known as ‘the meeting place of the heart,' Mandurah's pristine and uncrowded beaches will provide the perfect backdrop for the Peel Pro Junior. The Peel Pro Junior will be one of the final events of the WSL APAC region, determining the surfers who will qualify for the WSL Junior Championships in 2025.

Mandurah Mayor Rhys Williams welcomed local, interstate and international competitors back to Mandurah for this year's event.

"Mandurah is proud to have an enthusiastic surf community, and we are excited to have the Peel Pro Junior back to our beaches in 2024. Best of luck to all involved, and we hope you take the chance to enjoy everything Mandurah has to offer while you are here," Mayor Williams said.

The action then moves south to Yallingup for the Cape Naturaliste Pro, a QS 1000 event that has been blessed with big name surfers and world-class waves in the past.

Competitors will take to the breathtaking surf of Yallingup, a region known for its pristine beaches, rugged coastline, and reputation as WA's ‘Events Capital.'

"We are proud to again play host to this world-class event. I can't think of a better way to showcase Yallingup and its breathtaking views with some of the best surf breaks in the region and thank WSL for the opportunity," said City of Busselton Mayor Phill Cronin. "We are also grateful for the boost to our local economy and the chance to highlight our incredible local surfing talent."

The WA Pro Surf Series provides a key opportunity for emerging surfers to gain valuable experience and boost their rankings as they head into the 2025 season.

The WA Pro Surf Series has become a stepping stone for many of Australia's best young surfers, with Morgan Cibilic (Newcastle, NSW), Liam O'Brien (Burleigh Heads, QLD), Mikey McDonagh (Lennox Head, NSW), Lennox Chell (Avova, NSW) and Taj Stokes (Sunshine Coast, QLD), all claiming victory in Western Australia in the past.

While Sophie Fletcher (Phillip Island, VIC), Alyssa Lock (Snapper Rocks, QLD), Mia McCarthy (Margaret River, WA), Claire Bevilacqua (Yallingup, WA) and Ellie Harrison (Barwon Heads, VIC) are all former winners of the women's events.

"We're thrilled to be returning to Western Australia this year," said WSL APAC Tour Manager Ty Sorati. "These events are pivotal in shaping the future of surfing talent, offering young athletes a platform to showcase their skills and gain invaluable experience. It's also a fantastic opportunity for WA surfers to compete on their home turf."

Local surfers will also have the chance to compete against some of the best talent from across Australia. Surfing WA Events Manager Justin Majeks highlighted the significance of the series.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for West Australian surfers to compete in their home state against top-level opposition. We're eager to showcase WA's incredible waves and the unique charm of our coastal communities through these events."

The 2024 WA Pro Surf Series is proudly presented by We Are Feel Good Inc, and supported by Creatures of Leisure, Strong Pilates Busselton, Peko-Peko, Budget, Mandurah Holiday Homes, Tasman Parks, Coast FM, The Wave 91.3FM, Minute Man Press Perth and Caves House Hotel.