Nanaho Tsuzuki and Daiki Tanaka Win IBK Hyuga Pro QS 3000

On the weekend, Nanaho Tsuzuki (JPN) and Daiki Tanaka claimed victory at the IBK Hyuga Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 event. It was a big few days of competition, with Mirai Ikeda (JPN) and Bronson Meydi (INA) also claiming victory at the 2024 IBK Hyuga Pro Junior Presented by Rash as typhoon swell turned on pumping waves in Hyuga.

Nanaho Tsuzuki - WSL / Kiyo

Nanaho Tsuzuki (JPN) has finished a stellar run of competition, claiming her second consecutive QS 3000 event win in a week. In the women's Final, an in-form Tsuzuki came up against perennial event threat Sara Wakita (JPN). Tsuzuki was unstoppable on her backhand, posting a two-wave total of 11.65 (out of a possible 20) to claim the win and move into second place on the WSL Asia QS rankings.

"Today, I just felt calmer than usual; my surfing felt good, and I could concentrate on having fun," Tsuzuki said. Before Miyazaki, there had been some tough times for me. It was hard, but it was meaningful as I was able to grow. I have so much gratitude for those around me who have supported me to get here. I hope these two wins can continue to help me grow into the future."

Nanaho Tsuzuki - WSL / Kiyo

Although she fell short of the win, it was Sara Wakita's (JPN) best result of the season as she eyes another spot on the Challenger Series in 2025.

Daiki Tanaka (JPN) has claimed the biggest win of his career, overcoming Kaisei Adachi (JPN) in an exciting Final at Hyuga. The pair went back and forth but it was the veteran Tanaka who held the lead at the last buzzer as he looks to earn a spot on the 2025 Challenger Series.

"It feels amazing to win this QS event," Tanaka said. "I had a lot of friends and family here and that helped give me confidence for sure. I have struggled to get a good result for a few years, but I have never stopped believing and never want to give up, and it has paid off with this win, and it feels amazing."

Daiki Tanaka - WSL / Kiyo

Kaisei Adachi's (JPN) runner-up finish was by far his best result, with the Japanese youngster having never made a Finals Day at the QS level.

Mirai Ikeda (JPN) and Bronson Meydi (INA) claimed victory at the 2024 IBK Hyuga Pro Junior Presented by Rash as both surfers eye off a spot at the 2024 WSL World Junior Championships. Both Ikeda and Meydi are well on their way to qualifying, with the weekend's win being the third of the season for both surfers and consolidating each of their spots on top of the Asia Junior Rankings.

Mirai Ikeda - WSL / Kiyo

The 2024 IBK Hyuga Pro Presented by Rash QS 3000 and 2024 IBK Hyuga Pro Junior Presented by Rash ran at Okuragahama Beach, Hyuga, from September 17 - 21, 2024.