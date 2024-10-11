The Peel Pro Junior Presented By We Are Feel Good Inc Set To Ignite The WA Pro Surf Series For 2024

The much-anticipated WA Pro Surf Series is set to ignite later this week, with the Peel Pro Junior presented by We Are Feel Good Inc., attracting some of the country's best surfers aged 20 & under to Mandurah, Western Australia.

The World Surf League (WSL) Pro Junior Tour is where the road to the Championship Tour (CT) begins. The best young talent in the sport competes in their respective regions for a spot in the prestigious WSL Junior Championships. Winners of the WSL Junior Championships join a distinguished class of past champions and are given coveted wildcards directly into Challenger Series events.

The Peel Pro Junior is the penultimate event of the WSL Australia/Oceania Junior Series for 2024, beginning on Saturday and running through until Monday. Surfers will be eager to secure a strong result in Mandurah in hopes of solidifying their chances or moving up the rankings. Australia/Oceania regional surfers will have their top 3 Pro Junior results count towards their WSL Junior Championship qualification.

The Peel Pro Junior last ran in 2022, and the excitement is palpable as a talented field prepares to battle it out in both the men's and women's divisions.

"We're thrilled to be returning to Western Australia this year," said WSL APAC Tour Manager Ty Sorati. "These events are pivotal in shaping the future of surfing talent, offering young athletes a platform to showcase their skills and gain invaluable experience. It's also a fantastic opportunity for WA surfers to compete on their home turf."

The Peel Pro Junior boasts an impressive lineup of surfers from across Australia, with Lennix Smith (Barrick Point, NSW) and Jahly Stokes (Sunshine Coast, QLD) headlining the field, which also includes ISA Under-18 Men's World Champion Dane Henry (Kingscliff, NSW) and rising phenom Milla Brown (NSW).

Western Australia's top junior surfers are ready to showcase their talents on home turf, with Willow Hardy (Margaret River, WA) coming into the event on top of the WSL regional Qualifying Series. She'll be joined by her younger sister, Olive Hardy, as well as Ruby Berry (Margaret River, WA), who is fresh off a recent win at the Rip Curl GromSearch on Phillip Island, VIC.

In the men's division, WA's Under-18 State Champion Okie Fraser (Margaret River, WA) will be out to prove a point alongside Macklin Flynn (Cowaramup, WA), Maverick Wilson (Dunsborough, WA) and the Peel region's own Jack Bulloch (Secret Harbour, WA).

Tom Moody (Mandurah, WA) and Ella Ginby (Mandurah, WA) have been awarded local wildcard positions in the event and will be competing in their maiden WSL Pro Junior, thanks to the support of the Mandurah Boardriders Club.

"We're absolutely stoked to see a professional surfing event like the WSL Peel Pro Junior coming to Mandurah this weekend. It's an incredible opportunity for our local community and our young surfers to witness world-class competition right here at home," said Mandurah Boardriders Club President Simon Wroth. "We're especially proud that two of our own, Tom Moody and Ella Ginby, who compete as wildcards in the event. This is a huge achievement for them, and everyone at the Mandurah Board Riders is behind them. It's events like these that inspire the next generation of young surfers, and we couldn't be more excited for what this means for our region."

Mandurah Mayor Rhys Williams welcomed local, interstate and international competitors back to Mandurah for this year's event.

"Mandurah is proud to have an enthusiastic surf community, and we are excited to have the Peel Pro Junior back to our beaches in 2024," Mayor Williams said. "Best of luck to all involved, and we hope you take the chance to enjoy everything Mandurah has to offer while you are here."

The forecast suggests a tricky start to the event, with waves expected to be in the one-to-two-foot range on Saturday, accompanied by light to moderate cross-onshore winds.

The Peel Pro Junior is the opening event of the 2024 WA Pro Surf Series, providing WA surfers with the opportunity to compete on home soil against some of the world's top junior surfers.

The 2024 Peel Pro Junior from October 12 - 14, 2024.