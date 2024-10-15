WA Pro Surf Series Set to Continue Tomorrow at Cape Naturaliste Pro Presented By We Are Feel Good Inc.

Max Marsden (Geraldton - WSL / Justin Majeks

YALLINGUP, Western Australia /Australia (Wednesday, 16th October 2024) - The WA Pro Surf Series is set to continue its thrilling journey along the West Australian coastline, with the Cape Naturaliste Pro presented by We Are Feel Good Inc, preparing for a start on Thursday.

Surfers and fans alike are buzzing with anticipation for the second event of the series, with forecasts suggesting that challenging conditions could test the skill of competitors over the coming days.

Following an exciting conclusion to the Peel Pro Junior in Mandurah, all eyes now turn to Yallingup for the World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 event. This prestigious competition has drawn an elite field of male and female surfers from across Australasia, all vying for their share of the prize pool and valuable QS ranking points.

Competitors will take to the spectacular surf of Yallingup, a region known for its pristine beaches, rugged coastline, and reputation as WA's ‘Events Capital.'

"We are proud to again play host to this world-class event. I can't think of a better way to showcase Yallingup and its breathtaking views with some of the best surf breaks in the region and thank WSL for the opportunity," said City of Busselton Mayor Phill Cronin. "We are also grateful for the boost to our local economy and the chance to highlight our incredible local surfing talent."

Hot off their success in Mandurah, Willow Hardy (Margaret River, WA) and Marlon Harrison (Gold Coast, QLD) will be looking to continue their winning form in Yallingup, with Ellie Harrison (Barwon Heads, VIC), the only surfer to achieve back-to-back victories in Western Australia in the past.

Local surfers will have the chance to shine on their home turf, with event wildcards Maverick Wilson (Dunsborough, WA), and Rosie Gillett (Dunsborough, WA), both coming off quarter final finishes in Mandurah last week.

Wilson is the reigning Under-16 Australian Junior Champion and will be out to use his home-ground advantage and familiarity with the conditions when the competition gets underway.

"Maverick is such a great competitor, and he's always performed well on the big occasions," said Yallingup Boardriders Club President Zak Ogram. "If you talk to all the old guys, Rosie spends more time out at Yallingup than anyone, and I think she'll be giving it her all. It's so good for the club and our members to have this event in our backyard; it'll be sick to see everyone tearing it up."

The Cape Naturaliste Pro presented by We Are Feel Good Inc, has an impressive honour roll of past champions including current WSL Championship Tour (CT) competitor Liam O'Brien (Burleigh Heads, QLD), former CT shredder Claire Bevilacqua (Yallingup, WA), and Challenger Series (CS) surfers Mikey McDonagh (Lennox Head, NSW) and Ellie Harrison (Barwon Heads, VIC), all claiming victories in Yallingup in the past.

Yallingup is renowned for producing top quality waves and world class athletes, with former CT surfers Taj Burrow, Jake Paterson, and Melanie Redman-Carr all developing their skills in the region and paving the way for future generations to follow.

The forecast points towards onshore winds throughout the event waiting period; however, the Indian Ocean will be throwing up some good-sized swell. Thursday will be the opening day of competition, with the event running through until Sunday.

The 2024 Cape Naturaliste Pro is proudly presented by We Are Feel Good Inc will run from October 17 - 20. For more information or to watch the event LIVE, head to WorldSurfLeague.com or download the free WSL App.

