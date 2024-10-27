Let's Surf Lake Mac Pro Junior to Run This Weekend at Redhead Beach

The City of Lake Macquarie will again play host to the final stop on the World Surf League's (WSL) Australia/Oceania Pro Junior series, with the region's next-generation to battle it out across two days this Saturday and Sunday at the 2024 Let's surf Lake Mac Pro Junior.

Redhead Beach will be the playground for around 70 athletes, all battling for valuable qualifying points and the chance to etch their name in the famous Redhead Shark Tower Trophy. The event will be the last of the season, meaning it will decide competitors for this year's WSL World Junior Championships.

Lake Macquarie Mayor Adam Shultz said the event, which is broadcast internationally, will provide an excellent opportunity to showcase the city to the world.

"Lake Mac is home to some of the best beaches along Australia's east coast, including Redhead Beach and its iconic shark tower," he said. "Let's Surf not only shows off this spectacular stretch of sand and surf to an international audience, it acts as an important stepping stone for the best young surfers in our region. I'm proud that we're continuing to throw our support behind events like these that promote our city, encourage healthy, active lifestyles and provide pathways for promising young athletes."

Let's Surf Lake Mac Event Director Warren Smith thanked the Lake Macquarie City Council for its ongoing support of the event while acknowledging the support of other partners, including Destination NSW.

"With the support of partners like Lake Macquarie City Council, we're able to continue to deliver high-quality events such as Let's Surf Lake Mac," Mr Smith said. "Our vision is to see Let's Surf Lake Mac grow to be the premier pathways surfing festival in Australia - A vision that would not be achievable without the ongoing support of Lake Macquarie City Council.

"As the final stop on the Australia/Oceania Pro Junior series, Let's Surf Lake Mac has already cemented itself as a crucial stop for aspiring world champions. Following the success of last year's event, in which more than 25,000 people tuned in online to watch the action, we're excited to be back showcasing Lake Macquarie to the world.

The Let's Surf Lake Mac Pro Junior will run from October 26 - 27. For more information or to watch the event LIVE, head to WorldSurfLeague.com to download the Free WSL App.

Let's Surf Lake Mac Event is supported proudly by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW. In addition, the event is presented by Lake Macquarie City Council, with support from Oasis Media, Hit 106.9, and the Hunter Melanoma Foundation