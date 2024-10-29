Top Seeds Take to the Water in Pumping Surf at 2024 Siargao International Surfing Cup QS 5000

CLOUD 9, Siargao, Philippines (Tuesday, October 29, 2024) - Cloud 9 delivered all-time conditions for day four of the World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) Siargao International Surfing Cup QS 5000. Four-to-six-foot barrels were pumping into the perfect peak all day long, seeing incredible performances delivered as the top seeds for both men and women debuted. The complete women's Round of 32 was held, along with two-thirds of the men's Round of 64.

Cloud 9 Lineup - WSL / Matt Dunbar

One of those top seeds, reigning WSL World Junior Champion Sierra Kerr (AUS), put on an absolute clinic. While the low tide was challenging the majority of the surfers, Kerr barely put a foot wrong. Opening with an 8.83 (out of a possible 10) for the best barrel of the morning, the 17-year-old followed up with a giant layback carve on her second wave, earning a 9.20. That score, along with her near-perfect heat total of 18.03 (out of a possible 20), immediately launched her to the top of the women's field. Freed up from needing a score, Kerr then launched one of the loftiest airs ever seen in women's competition, nearly completing what would have been a historic maneuver.

"The waves were super fun," Kerr said. "I ended up getting a couple good ones like an 8 and a 9. I didn't even know it was a 9 until I came in. I'm excited to get into the Round of 16 and get some more waves. Hopefully the swell should be getting better and hopefully get some good barrels."

Heat 4 of the women's Round of 32 was an all-Australian affair, featuring three of the current top four women on the Australia / Oceania region QS rankings. Current rankings leader, Willow Hardy (AUS), No. 3, Philippa Anderson (AUS), and No. 4, Oceanna Rogers (AUS), all faced each other, along with Gia Lorentson (AUS). Lorentson claimed one of the best barrels of the round, earning a 6.50, to progress, along with Rogers, the 2024 Nias Pro runner-up. The results of that single match-up could potentially signal a big shake-up in the rankings, especially after current No. 2, Coral Durant (AUS) was eliminated in the following heat.

Nanaho Tsuzuki - WSL / Matt Dunbar

Australian junior standout Milla Brown (AUS) was able to redeem herself after a rough heat. After a couple failed attempts at barrels on the set waves, the 16-year-old readjusted, finding a single-turn wave for a small score, but still needed a much higher number to make the heat. With just under 30 seconds left, Brown scratched into a wave and found a critical end section hit for a 5.17 and the heat win.

"That was just about the scariest heat of my life," Brown said. "I had pretty awful wave selection at the start. I had a priority mistake by going a foamy one, and then did a one turn and I got a two. Then, like 10 seconds left, I'm scraping into this one and did one end turn. I was pretty stoked to make it. I'm so excited. It's one of the favourite places I've been to, and yeah, hopefully get some tubes in the next heat."

Progressing alongside Brown was current No. 2 on the Asia region QS rankings, Nanaho Tsuzuki (JPN), the pair knocking out rankings leader Mirai Ikeda (JPN) in the process. In the following heat, Japanese Olympian Shino Matsuda (JPN) found one of the highest scores of the day, a 6.17, thanks to a two-turn combo from her sharp backhand attack. Currently sitting in No. 8 on the rankings, Matsuda's heat progression is crucial for the 22-year-old's campaign to requalify for the Challenger Series.

Kyan Falvey - WSL / Matt Dunbar

Kyan Falvey (AUS) took out his third heat of the event in a stacked all-New South Wales battle, featuring Lennix Smith (AUS), Oliver Ryssenbeek (AUS) and Kyuss King (AUS). Having earned solid scores from stylish airs in previous heats, Falvey posted a 9.50 and 8.00 from pure barrel-riding to claim a 17.50 heat total, the highest of the event so far for the men. The 19-year-old's best previous result came from a Round of 16 finish in a QS 1000, his advancement into the Round of 32 at the QS 5000 level already proving to be the best of his career.

"By far the best heat I've ever had, and yeah, there was a hell crew in it, like Lenno Smith and Kyuss and Ollie, they're all going pretty well on the QS. It was kind of a heat to step up. I got a couple waves, got pretty barreled, so I'm stoked, can't complain. I don't know if I've ever had an excellent score on the QS, maybe one or two, but few and far between. You can't ask for much more, just going to try to keep it rolling, keep on to it, and keep moving through, hopefully."

While Falvey was able to post two huge scores in his heat, many others found progression with single waves in the excellent range. Tenshi Iwami (JPN), who has a tight connection with Cloud 9, having donated dozens of surfboards to the local community, posted an 8.60. Meanwhile, local legend Philmar Alipayo (PHL) and Asia region Junior rankings leader Bronson Meydi (INA) both picked up 8.33's, Shohei Kato (JPN) an 8.10.

The 2024 Siargao International Surfing Cup QS 5000 will run at Cloud 9 in the Philippines from October 26 to November 4, 2024.