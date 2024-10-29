Historic Opening Day Awaits First Call at La Marginal Surfing Pro

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) contenders have arrived in Puerto Rico for the inaugural La Marginal Surfing Pro, a men's and women's QS 3000, beginning October 30 through November 3. This marks the first QS the island has hosted since 2011 and now offers 3,000 vital points toward 2025 Challenger Series qualification at the reef break of El Rastrial. Puerto Rico's contenders will face off with some of the region's best in hopes of keeping the first La Marginal Surfing Pro title on home soil.

The rising Puerto Rican competitor Faviola Alcala talks her early competitive start, the opportunity for points at home, and what the La Marginal Pro means for her home island.

Puerto Rico's Faviola Alcala Sets Eyes on Home Waters Alongside Fellow Islanders

The island of Puerto Rico has surfing embedded in its history and now looks to elevate competitive surfing for its abundance of surfers. Rising competitor Faviola Alcala joins her fellow Puerto Ricans in hopes of pushing the sport to new heights as Alcala returned to the QS this year. The 20-year-old, Alcala, now has a major opportunity at home for the first time in her career alongside a stacked field of Puerto Rico's own and the region's best.

"I feel like this is something really big, especially for the surfing community here in Puerto Rico," said Alcala. "About three years ago I think we would still be dreaming about this happening so finally having the date set and having the contest here at Arecibo is amazing. After taking a little break from competitive surfing and now coming back to the QS I just feel super grateful and just super stoked to be getting a few good results lately."

Alcala joins the likes of Havanna Cabrero, Mia Calderon, Míamar Soto, Mya Kuzmovich, and Sinaí Soto Perez looking to hold down home waters. But, they will face the likes of current North America No. 1 Eden Walla, 2024 Jack's Surfboards Pro victor Kirra Pinkerton, fellow Caribbean talent Chelsea Tuach, reigning North America QS victor Zoe Benedetto, and many more looking for a big win.

Kicking off the 2024/2025 season in good form, Owen Moss sits atop the North America leaderboard after three events heading into Puerto Rico.

Regional No. 1 Owen Moss Returns to QS Following Maiden Challenger Series Season

The men's field comes with some of the region's best including QS veterans, former Championship Tour (CT) competitors, and one of the world's best in attendance. Current No. 1 Owen Moss is back from his first full season on the Challenger Series after showing moments of brilliance following his win at the WRV Outer Banks Pro earlier this year. Now, Moss looks to capitalize at a destination he's familiar with and continue to push the standard for the 2024/2025 season.

"I'm really excited. I've been going down to Puerto Rico the last few years for about a month every year and just training because there are so many good waves," said Moss. "There's so many good surfers so it's really sick for them to get to show their surfing. It really comes to what I've learned from the Challenger Series and the level and pace of surfing, and I want to bring that back to the QS. At the end of the day [my ranking] is just a number and it won't help you in the water so it's cool but I don't really think about it too much."

A hefty field awaits including former World Title contender Kanoa Igarashi, former CT competitors Kolohe Andino and Lucca Mesinas, recent CT qualification threat Alan Cleland Jr., Puerto Rico's own wildcard threat Brian Toth and fellow Puerto Ricans Dwight Pastrana, Juan Gerena Martinez and many more of the region's heavy hitters looking to make their statements.

Puerto Rico's own Havanna Cabrero (PUR) and former CT competitor Lucca Mesinas (PER) at the opening press conference. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Arecibo Welcomes WSL for Inaugural QS, First Call 7:00 a.m. EST

This event marks a major opportunity for North America's contenders with 3,000 points on the line alongside the platform for Puerto Rico's own to compete in home waters for the first time in over a decade. The Federation of Puerto Rico Surfing and Municipality of Arecibo look to bring professional surfing to the growing city and build the foundation for the next generation of competitors. Now, competitors await the opening call on Wednesday, October 30 to determine when this historic event gets underway.

Event organizers will convene at 7:00 a.m. EST to determine a likely 7:30 a.m. EST start.

Watch Live

The La Marginal Surfing Pro competition window opens on Wednesday, October 30, and runs through Sunday, November 3, 2024. The competition will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com and the free WSL app.