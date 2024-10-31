Maui's North Shore, known for its iconic surf breaks and breathtaking landscapes, has faced increasing environmental challenges in recent years. From invasive species to illegal dumping, the surrounding areas have suffered significant degradation. In response, Malama Hamakua Maui (MHM), a nonprofit organization dedicated to environmental restoration, has been working tirelessly to protect and restore these critical ecosystems. With the support of a grant from WSL PURE, the nonprofit partner of World Surf League, MHM has launched a year-long project aimed at revitalizing the land through native plant restoration and community engagement.

Over the course of the past year, MHM focused its efforts on cleaning up the gulches that feed into the surf breaks along the Hamakualoa Open Space Preserve. The highlight of the project came in the last few months, when MHM hosted a series of public "Kokua Workdays" that brought together Maui residents, visitors, and a local high school youth group to plant over 600 native plants. The species planted included ʻaʻaliʻi, ʻulei, pili grass, and naupaka, all of which are vital to stabilizing the soil, preventing erosion, and restoring the natural habitat of the area.

In addition, volunteer workdays alone allowed for the capacity to clean the area, resulting in over 5 tons of trash to be removed from the restoration site!

While the plantings are recent and their full impact has yet to be realized, MHM is excited to see how these native species will transform the land over time. The organization is optimistic that these plants will play a key role in restoring the area's biodiversity and cultural significance.

MHM Volunteers at a Kokua Workday. - WSL / Malama Hamakua Maui

Community Activation and the Role of the ʻĀina-Based Manager

Central to the success of this initiative was the hiring of an ʻāina-based project manager, funded by the WSL PURE grant. This key position allowed MHM to effectively manage the Kokua Workdays, coordinate volunteers, and plan for future restoration activities. The project manager's role also involved engaging the local community and fostering a sense of stewardship for the land. By building a strong network of volunteers and supporters, MHM has laid the groundwork for continued restoration efforts and long-term ecological health.

These Kokua Workdays served as more than just restoration projects-they became opportunities for education and cultural exchange. Volunteers, both local and visiting, learned about the native plants they were helping to restore and the traditional Hawaiian practices that guide MHM's restoration efforts. The involvement of local high school students and youth groups ensured that the next generation is learning to mālama ʻāina (care for the land) and carry forward these important practices. The Impact of WSL PURE and New Emerging Partnerships

MHM Volunteers working hard at a Kokua Workday. - WSL / Malama Hamakua Maui

WSL PURE's grant has been instrumental in driving this year's restoration project, marking the beginning of an exciting new partnership between MHM and WSL PURE. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to protecting Maui's North Shore and supporting environmental sustainability. Through the WSL PURE grant, MHM was able to hire the project manager, organize volunteer workdays, and plant over 600 native species in the Hamakualoa Open Space Preserve.

"Really amazing to see how the support from the WSL Pure grant helped the Malama Hamakua foundation. Their team was able to hire an on-site person, which helped tremendously in running workdays with people from all over the island and abroad. The community is especially grateful for the foundation, getting over 600 native into the ground. I'm beyond proud of their team!" says Hawaiian big wave surfer Paige Alms.

Although this is a new partnership, MHM and WSL PURE share hopes for continued collaboration in the future. Both organizations see the potential for expanding these efforts in the coming years, building on the success of the current project to restore even more areas and strengthen the community's involvement in caring for the land.

Looking Ahead

As MHM looks to the future, the organization is eager to build on the momentum of this year's success. Plans are already in place to expand the restoration efforts to additional acres of the Hamakualoa Open Space Preserve, with a continued focus on native plant restoration and invasive species management. The goal is to turn more former pineapple fields and degraded areas into thriving native ecosystems that support both biodiversity and the cultural connection between the community and the land.

"We are deeply grateful for WSL PURE's support, which has empowered us to involve local youth in restoring native ecosystems through a Native Plant restoration and preservation of Hamakua's natural beauty. By cleaning the gulches, we're not only helping to restore the land but also improving the health of our ocean, creating a positive ripple effect across the environment. Their commitment to grassroots conservation efforts has made a significant impact on our mission to protect and revitalize this special place." - Maile Davis, Grants and Volunteer Coordinator, Malama Hamakua Maui

MHM Volunteers at a Kokua Workday. - WSL / Malama Hamakua Maui

While the full impact of the recent plantings will take time to become evident, MHM is confident that the work done this year has set the stage for long-lasting positive change. With the support of WSL PURE and the dedication of the local community, the future of Hamakualoa's ecosystem looks brighter than ever.

For more information on Malama Hamakua Maui and how you can get involved, please contact us at malamahamakuamaui1@gmail.com or visit our website!

As surfers, the ocean is our playground and our stadium. Getting involved in protecting and conserving the ocean is critical for us today and for future generations. Show us what you are doing by posting on social media with the hashtag #WSLOneOcean and tagging @ wsl and @ wsloneocean in your posts. You can learn more and get involved at WSLOneOcean.org.

WSL One Ocean is supported by Shiseido and YETI.