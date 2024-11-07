Top-Tier North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Women Ready for U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro presented by Jersey Mike's Subs Start

Opening day awaits to kickstart a massive weekend at the World Surf League (WSL) U.S. Air Force Super Surf Pro presented by Jersey Mike's Subs, a North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui women's Qualifying Series (QS) 3000. Both the North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui contenders arrive from regional QS contests in Sunset Beach, Hawaii, and Arecibo, Puerto Rico where Leilani McGonagle and Eweleiula Wong emerged victorious, respectively. Now, an all-important 3,000 points are on the line toward 2025 Challenger Series qualification alongside an action-packed weekend for the whole family including free concerts, sponsor activations, and more from November 8 through 10.

The current North America No. 3 Kirra Pinkerton already has one QS win in 2024 and returns to Jacksonville Beach looking for more.

Kirra Pinkerton Returns with Unfinished Business, Eyes Maiden Super Girl Cape

A Semifinal finish at this event in 2023 for Kirra Pinkerton helped push her toward Challenger Series qualification. Now, already a QS 3000 win in 2024, Pinkerton looks to return to the elite stage with more success in Jacksonville Beach following a Quarterfinal appearance just days ago at the La Marginal Surfing Pro.

"I love the Super Girl events. It was actually my first QS event when I was 11 years old, and now there are 11-year-old girls beating me, and I just think 'Oh, that's what it feels like (laughs)," said Pinkerton. "It's a good reminder that we have to keep improving and even though we are older and more mature, there are things that these younger girls have that can help us improve. Doing these two QS events in a row I'm hoping the momentum keeps building."

After her maiden QS victory at Sunset just days ago, Eweleiula Wong is back in Jacksonville Beach ready for another go at a Super Girl cape after her Semifinal finish in 2023.

Eweleiula Wong Fresh Off Her First QS Win and Back for More

A momentous day at Sunset Beach on Monday, November 4, crowned Eweleiula Wong her maiden QS victory and now heads into Jacksonville Beach with all the momentum alongside an elite Hawaii/Tahiti Nui contingent. Wong, also a Semifinalist at this event in 2023, showcased her ability to adapt to conditions from reef break to stormy beach break which ultimately helped her return to the Challenger Series where she sets her sights for 2025 once again.

"I always like going to Jacksonville. Definitely confident because last year I made Semis and just came off a win at Sunset," said Wong. "It's awesome to see so many little girls and women of all ages competing in the Super Girl. It's super empowering and it's really encouraging that we all support each other to surf better and it's one of the biggest events I've ever been apart of. The QS 3000s are really important since the QS events we have are all QS 1000s. Whoever does the best at these bigger events will end up getting the top of the rankings."

After the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro wrapped in September, the women of North America and Hawaii/Tahiti Nui are back in Jacksonville Beach vying for 3,000 crucial points.

Incoming Swell, Festival for the Whole Family, and Major Points in Jacksonville Beach

With the likes of defending event victor Keala Tomoda-Bannert, Jacksonville Beach's own Lanea Mons, reigning North America QS Regional victor Zoe Benedetto, 2024 Challenger Series threats Zoe McDougall, Talia Swindal, and a plethora of emerging talents ready for their debuts, a full weekend of high-performances clashes await.

The Super Girl Concert Series, which is part of the CELSIUS Essential Vibes Tour, will feature 11 artists performing free live concerts, including star acts like Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, CeeLo Green, The Expendables, Artikal Sound System, Hannah Wicklund and many more.

New elements for 2024 include a women's flag football tournament and cheerleading competition. Combined with existing events Super Girl Surf Pro expects to attract more than 1,100 women competing across 10 sports at the festival.

Watch Live

The U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro presented by Jersey Mike's Subs will run November 8 through 10. Once called ON, the event will be streamed live at WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL YouTube channel, and the free WSL App beginning Saturday, November 9.