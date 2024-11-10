Competition Kicks Off at The 2024 Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000

Competition has kicked off at the 2024 Taiwan Open of Surfing World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 event with the completion of the men's Round of 128 and the women's Round of 56. Jinzun Harbor delivered super fun waves for Day 1, with competitors lighting up the clean, two-to-three-foot peaks.

Dom Thomas - WSL / Matt Dunbar

In what has become a regular occurrence at QS events in the Asia region this season, former Championship Tour competitor Josh Kerr (AUS) has headlined Day 1 of competition, earning the highest two-wave total with an impressive 12.17 (out of a possible 20). Once again, Kerr is in Taiwan supporting his daughter Sierra, who is currently leading the regional rankings but thought the waves looked too fun not to pull on a jersey himself. The former top 10 surfer put on a show, taking to the air and laying rail to take a convincing win and move into the Round of 96.

"This is my first time here, and it's been really fun so far," Kerr said. "The coastline is super dramatic and not what I was expecting with the mountains right on the coast. The food has been unreal, and we have been scoring really fun waves, so it's definitely exceeding expectations so far. I'm just here with my daughter but I figured if I'm at the party, I may as well dance, so I went out there for a dance."

Josh Kerr - WSL / Matt Dunbar

Harley Walters (AUS) is on the other end of the experience spectrum compared to Kerr, competing in only his second-ever QS event this week. The exciting young Australian looked super comfortable as he posted an 11.60 two-wave total, the third highest of the day, to progress into the Round of 96.

Harley Walters - WSL / Matt Dunbar

Other standouts on Day 1 included Takumi Nakamura (JPN), Josh Stretton (AUS), Soma Hirahara (JPN), Luke Brumby (AUS) with Yu Chia-Chi (TPE), Shang-Yang Chen (TPE), Johnjohn Chan (TPE) and Yiping Chien (TPE) flying the flag for Taiwan and progressing into the Round of 96.

The women's Round of 56 saw Wan-Yu Chen (TPE) and Ssu Min Wang (TPE) do Taiwan proud and progress into the Round of 48 along with Anri Matsuno (JPN) and Kai Corrie (HAW), who also progressed in first and second in Heat 1.

The 2024 Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000 will run at Jinzun Harbor in Taitung County, Taiwan, from November 9 - 16, 2024.