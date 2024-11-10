Jinzun Harbor Delivers Fun Waves For Day 2 of the Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000

Jinzun Harbor has delivered fun waves on Day 2 of competition at the 2024 Taiwan Open of Surfing World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000. The women's Round of 48 was completed in super clean two-to-three foot surf as the stage was set for the top seeds to hit the water in the coming days.
Anne Dos Santos - WSL / Matt Dunbar
Western Australian hopeful Olive Hardy (AUS) was the standout performer on Day 2, posting the highest heat total of the Round of 48. Hardy's 10.84 (out of a possible 20) included a single wave score of 6.67 (out of a possible 10), which she earned for a series of critical backside snaps. Hardy overcame fellow Aussie Charli Hately (AUS), who progressed with the third-highest heat total of the day, with a 10.27.
Olive Hardy - WSL / Matt Dunbar
Holly Williams (AUS) continued her good run of QS form, posting the second-highest heat total of the day to win her Round of 48 heat. Williams posted both of her scores in the opening 10 minutes of the heat and needed to play a patient game with priority to hold the lead. The powerful natural footer will be looking for a big result here in Taiwan as she hopes to secure a spot on the 2025 Challenger Series.
"It's definitely a bit slower out there today, and it has some of that cross-shore wind as well, which is making it tough," Williams said. "I didn't really know where to sit or what board to ride, so there was a bit of head noise before the heat. I ended up riding a board that went really well, but it was hard to know which waves to look for that would offer me the chance to post more than a five. Once I had my scores, I knew I could just be patient and wait for the right wave."
Holly Williams - WSL / Matt Dunbar
Japanese competitors Cocona Kawase (JPN), Rita Suzuki (JPN) and Kako Yoshida (JPN), along with Australian-based Brazilian representative Anne Dos Santos (BRA), were all able to secure spots in the Round of 32 when competition resumes at Jinzun Harbor.
The 2024 Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000 will run at Jinzun Harbor in Taitung County, Taiwan, from November 9 - 16, 2024.
Jinzun Harbor Delivers Fun Waves For Day 2 of the Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000
WSL
Jinzun Harbor has delivered fun waves on Day 2 of competition at the 2024 Taiwan Open of Surfing World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000. The women's Round of 48 was completed in super clean two-to-three foot surf as the stage was set for the top seeds to hit the water in the coming days.Anne Dos Santos - WSL / Matt Dunbar
Western Australian hopeful Olive Hardy (AUS) was the standout performer on Day 2, posting the highest heat total of the Round of 48. Hardy's 10.84 (out of a possible 20) included a single wave score of 6.67 (out of a possible 10), which she earned for a series of critical backside snaps. Hardy overcame fellow Aussie Charli Hately (AUS), who progressed with the third-highest heat total of the day, with a 10.27.Olive Hardy - WSL / Matt Dunbar
Holly Williams (AUS) continued her good run of QS form, posting the second-highest heat total of the day to win her Round of 48 heat. Williams posted both of her scores in the opening 10 minutes of the heat and needed to play a patient game with priority to hold the lead. The powerful natural footer will be looking for a big result here in Taiwan as she hopes to secure a spot on the 2025 Challenger Series.
"It's definitely a bit slower out there today, and it has some of that cross-shore wind as well, which is making it tough," Williams said. "I didn't really know where to sit or what board to ride, so there was a bit of head noise before the heat. I ended up riding a board that went really well, but it was hard to know which waves to look for that would offer me the chance to post more than a five. Once I had my scores, I knew I could just be patient and wait for the right wave."Holly Williams - WSL / Matt Dunbar
Japanese competitors Cocona Kawase (JPN), Rita Suzuki (JPN) and Kako Yoshida (JPN), along with Australian-based Brazilian representative Anne Dos Santos (BRA), were all able to secure spots in the Round of 32 when competition resumes at Jinzun Harbor.
The 2024 Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000 will run at Jinzun Harbor in Taitung County, Taiwan, from November 9 - 16, 2024.
Australia/Oceania
Jinzun Harbor Delivers Fun Waves For Day 1 of Competition as Aussie Duo Kerr and Walters Dominate Opening Round and Day 1 Sees Completion
Over 150 of Asia Pacific's Best Up and Comers Set Their Sights on Jinzun Harbor -- Event Window to Run From November 9 - 16.
Career-Best QS Results for All Four Australian Finalists, Including Runners-Up Charli Hately and Xavier Huxtable
Australian Women Take Charge, Lock in All Remaining Slots as Semifinalists are Decided in Both Divisions
Australians Claim Six of Eight Quarterfinal Berths as Cloud 9 Delivers Endless Perfection, Excellent Scores in Spades
News
Kirra Pinkerton made history in Jacksonville Beach posting the first perfect 10 in the US Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro for a spot in the
The 2023 winner Keala Tomoda-Bannert took over the Round of 16 with a 15.66 heat total to smash her way into the Quarterfinals over an
A dynamic day for Zoe Benedetto included two heat wins to surge toward Finals Day and a Round of 16 showing after posting an excellent 8.17.
Californian Lilie Kulber bashed her way through a dominant Round of 32 showing, posting an 8.50 and 16.17 heat total in the process for a