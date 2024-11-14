Sierra Kerr and Kyuss King Win The 2024 Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000

Sierra Kerr (AUS) and Kyuss King (AUS) have claimed victory at the 2024 Taiwan Open of Surfing World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 event in pumping surf at Jinzun Harbor. With a typhoon sitting off the coast, the call was made to finish the event today as competitors enjoyed building super clean surf in the three-to-five foot range.

Finalists - WSL / Matt Dunbar

Australia's Sierra Kerr (AUS) has claimed her second QS 5000 event win in as many weeks, today earning victory at the Taiwan Open of Surfing. The teen sensation has consolidated her spot on top of the regional rankings as she looks to return to the Challenger Series in 2025. In the Final, Kerr took on Jahly Stokes (AUS) and Japanese Duo Kana Nakashio (JPN) and Nanaho Tsuzuki (JPN), three of the other clear standouts this week in Taiwan.

"The goal coming into these two events was to do well and not have to do too many more events but make it on to the Challenger Series," Kerr said. "I think that's pretty certain now. The waves changed so much once I was out there, so I had to change my game plan and focus on my backhand, and it ended up working out. My mum is at home and had eye surgery today, and I wanted to give her something to be happy about, and I think I did. I'm frothing."

Sierra Kerr - WSL / Matt Dunbar

Having made her way to the Final on the strength of her frontside surfing, as the surf continued to build, it was her backhand attack that earned her a two-wave total of 12.83 (out of a possible 20), which included a 7.33 (out of a possible 10) single-wave score for a massive, critical, closeout re-entry on one of the bigger lefts of the Final. Kerr will now shift her focus to the WSL World Junior Championships in January, where she will be looking to defend her title from 2023.

Sierra Kerr - WSL / Matt Dunbar

Byron Bay's Kyuss King (AUS) has claimed an equal career-best result today with his win at the Taiwan Open of Surfing. The super-stylish natural footer was in great sync with the long lefthanders at Jinzun Harbor, putting on a backhand surfing clinic to post a 12.07. King was able to take down form surfers Keijiro Nishi (JPN), Bronson Meydi (INA), and Dakoda Walters (AUS), who finished the Final in second, third and fourth, respectively.

After battling for the last two years with ongoing injuries, the win rockets King back up the regional rankings as he eyes a spot back on the Challenger Series for 2025.

"This is pretty insane; I'm pretty lost for words, really," King said. "I'm definitely frothing. It's been a rough couple of years trying to get my body right, and it feels amazing to put myself back in a winning position and know I can get the job done. This has been my first trip to Taiwan, and I've loved it. The waves are so fun, and it's a super beautiful coastline. It will be a special place for me forever now, that's for sure."

Kyuss King - WSL / Matt Dunbar

Although he was unable to get the win in the Final, Bronson Meydi (INA) put on the best performance of the event, posting an 18.77 two-wave total in the Quarterfinal for two massive full-rotation air-reverses. This was the highest heat total of the event.

Bronson Meydi - WSL / Matt Dunbar

The 2024 Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000 ran at Jinzun Harbor in Taitung County, Taiwan, from November 9 - 14, 2024.