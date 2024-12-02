Pro Junior Men's Quarterfinalists and Women's Semifinalists Decided on Day Two of the Manokwari Pro in West Papua

The Manokwari Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS)1000 and Pro Junior (PJR) continued today with Quarterfinalists decided in the Men's and Semifinalists decided in the Women's Pro Juniors in the super fun 2-3 foot lefts and rights at Amban Beach.

Westen Hirst - WSL / Tim Hain

Having already locked in one of the two Asian Region spots in the upcoming World Junior Championships is Made Ariyana (INA), with fellow Indonesian Bronson Meydi (INA) sitting atop the rankings holding the first spot. With a win at the Manokwari Pro they could end up in a tie with equal points, and Ariyana looks unstoppable as he posted the only excellent score of the day, an 8.00 (out of a possible 10) for three huge turns on a beautifully lined up left, then added a 7.00 score to end his Round of 16 heat with an impressive 15.33 (out of a possible 20) points. He'll be matched up with last year's Manokwari Pro Junior winner Westen Hirst (INA) in the first Quarterfinal.

"The waves were so fun out there," said Ariyana. "Both left and rights were good, so I was having a lot of fun. I really want to win this year. Last year it was Westen that won over me, but this year it's my turn!"

Pajar Ariyana - WSL / Tim Hain

Jasmine Studer (INA) is the top ranked Pro Junior Woman in the event, sitting at 10th place in the Asian Region rankings. Although even with a win she wouldn't get a spot in the World Junior Championships, ending the year in 4th place would be a great result. She has yet to surf a heat however, as her first heat with a walk through, and then her fellow Indonesian competitor Nala Rabik (INA) withdrew due to illness so she had another walk through in her Quarterfinal. She will be up against fellow goofyfooter Imari Hearn (UK) in Semifinal 1 when Pro Junior action resumes.

Tomorrow's competition is scheduled to begin at 9 am tomorrow starting with the Qualifying Series Men's Round of 16, Women's Quarterfinals, then ending with the Men's Quarterfinals.