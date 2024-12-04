SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay QS 1000 Kicks Off Final Stretch of WSL North America's 2024/2025 Season

Opening day awaits at the World Surf League (WSL) SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay, a men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 1000, beginning tomorrow, Thursday, December 5 - 8. This marks the home stretch for North America's top contenders and every point is of value when the 2024/2025 season ends with Challenger Series qualification on the line. The scenic, small town of Morro Bay and the surrounding SLO CAL area is the perfect backdrop with Morro Rock looming above the event area and pristine, rolling hills in the horizon for those in attendance and watching the live broadcast

The reigning event victor Ella McCaffray is back to defend her first-ever QS victory after a powerful performance in 2023.

Ella McCaffray is Back to Defend her 2023 Event Title

One of North America's perennial threats, Ella McCaffray, made her mark on the QS with a maiden win at this event in 2023. The Encinitas, Calif., competitor looks to defend her event title after a slower start to the 2024/2025 season than in year's past. But, with experience among the Challenger Series and World Junior Championships in her resume, McCaffray is never to be counted out when in attendance.

"I'm really looking forward to competing at Morro Bay this week after taking my maiden victory there last year. It's such a fun wave and the forecast looks promising," said McCaffray. "Winning the event last year was one of the best moments of my life so far and an experience I'll never forget. I had a great time competing in bigger waves and will always remember my brother and friends running down the beach to congratulate me. The winter sunrises there are also incredible and I haven't had a result yet this season so winning here again would be huge."

The 2023 event runner-up Lucas Owston is back for more after making his first-ever QS Final at the SLO CAL Open Morro Bay and has since made two more QS Finals.

2023 Runner-up Lucas Owston Looks for Continued Success

One of the 2024/2025 season standouts so far, Lucas Owston (USA), showed he was ready for the QS stage last season after making his first Final here in Morro Bay. An up-and-coming contender, Owston currenty sits at No. 7 on the rankings after earning two Final appearances so far this year with multiple Finals Day showings. Now, the Oceanside, Calif., competitor looks for more magic at 'The Rock' and continue pushing his results.

"It's been amazing learning not only as a competitor but as a person as I go through these regional QS events," said Owston. "I've been putting in a lot of effort in and out of the water to be the best version of myself and to come back to Morro Bay this year is going to be super fun. Morro is special in the fact that I've spent so much time there, especially competing through the amateur ranks. I love it that there is a run of events in Central California because it has some of the most consistently fun waves and beautiful scenery."

Xavier Math (USA) has a few more events under his belt and now returns to home waters . - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Xavier Math's Competitive Drive Returns him to Morro Bay

Xavier Math represented SLO brilliantly in his QS debut last season and now returns after multiple event appearances. Math graduated from Cal Poly, located in San Luis Obispo, earlier this year and has since competed in Puerto Rico after taking on Pismo Beach in January. Now, Math looks to keep building both in and out of the water with more opportunities at a place he's all too familiar with.

"For this event to be my first QS last year near home and my place of studies meant a lot to me. It definitely made me feel extremely confident," said Math. "After that I realized the importance of putting in time at certain spots. I would've been nervous or even scared if it were my first time surfing 8-to-12-foot Morro but everyone who competed on the bigger days should give themselves a pat on the back, it's not easy. When it comes down to competing it's more about coaching Lilie Kulber, who's currently in the Top 10, and she's inspired me to do more events. I couldn't thank WSL and the event organizers for providing me the wildcard spot."

These competitors and more will contend with an elite field including the likes of former Championship Tour (CT) competitor, and event victor, Sage Erickson alongside previous event winners Kei Kobayashi, Izzi Gomez, Taj Lindblad, and Taro Watanabe - who currently holds the No. 1 spot on the rankings. Plus, 2024 CT rookie Kade Matson, recent Pacifico Surf Open Cerritos victor Jett Schilling, emerging threat Eden Walla, and many more are ready to vie for the 2024 event crown.

Event organizers will convene at 7:00 a.m. PDT for a possible 7:30 a.m PDT start.