World Surf League Regional Longboard Qualifying Series Returns to Noosa in 2025

Over 50 of the Australia / Oceania region's best up-and-coming longboarders are expected to compete in this year's Noosa Longboard Pro presented by SumUp Payments World Surf League (WSL) Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) event. The event will return to the picture-perfect beaches of Noosa and run from March 20 - 23 as part of the world-famous Noosa Festival of Surfing.

"Longboarding is such an important part of the surfing culture, and Noosa is one of the homes of longboarding in Australia, so holding an LQS here is super important to the WSL," said WSL Longboard Tour Manager Will Hayden-Smith. "WSL would like to thank our partners at the Noosa Festival of Surfing for their ongoing support and for all of their hard work in putting on this event every year. We look forward to seeing another epic event in 2025 and hope the WSL Longboard Tour representatives from this region are decided in pumping waves at First Point, Main Beach, Noosa Heads."

Playing as the second of two LQS events in the Australia / Oceania region, the Noosa Longboard Pro, presented by SumUp Payments, will be the event that decides the last of the region's qualifiers for the 2025 WSL Longboard Tour. At the end of the event, the top man and top woman on the Australia / Oceania Regional Rankings will earn a spot on the international tour with a chance of becoming a WSL Longboard World Champion.

"Since taking over the running of the Noosa Festival of Surfing in 2019, we have been privileged to have partnered with the WSL several times to hold a WSL Longboard event as part of the Festival," said Noosa Festival Chairman John Finlay. "It's great to have them back especially with there being such a massive and growing interest in all things associated with longboarding. We are looking forward to a fabulous Festival in 2025."

There is already plenty of excitement and anticipation building around the 2025 event with WSL Longboard Tour competitors Declan Wyton, Kai Ellice Flint, Tully White, Ben Considine, Kirra Molnar as well as 2006 World Longboard Champion Josh Constable expected to compete.

The 2025 Noosa Longboard Pro presented by SumUp Payments will run as part of the Nossa Festival of Surfing in Noosa, Queensland, from March 20 - 23, 2025.