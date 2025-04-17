Beyond the Break: Protecting the Land Behind Bells

As iconic surf breaks go, Bells Beach on the southwestern coast of Australia is certainly in the top handful. It's more than just a spot on the map-it's a sacred place for surfers, steeped in history and the pursuit of the perfect wave.

Located on Wadawurrung Country, the site known as 'Djarrak', meaning 'bended arm', is a living, breathing part of surfing lore, where the spirit of adventure and the endless search for the perfect wave draw people from all corners of the globe-thrill-seekers and spectators alike.

Djarrak (Bells Beach) - WSL / Nic Stephens

With a surfing history dating back to the 1960s, and home to the Rip Curl Pro, the worldclass surf break has been the stage for countless iconic moments and a proving ground for the world's best surfers.

Its long, powerful right-handers roll in against the backdrop of a breathtaking natural amphitheatre. But beyond the waves, the coastal ecosystem is just as fragile as it is stunning.

That's why, in the lead-up to the 2025 Rip Curl Pro, a dedicated team of volunteers-including members from WSL One Ocean, the Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks Authority (GORCAPA), and the Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation (WTOAC), alongside professional surfers Liam O'Brien, Lakey Peterson, Joel Vaughan, and local trials winner Carly Shannahan-have joined forces to protect this fragile ecosystem and increase public safety along the clifftops that overlook the iconic break.

Championship Tour surfers Joel Vaughan and Liam O'Brien volunteering with the local community. - WSL / Nic Stephens

Championship Tour surfer Lakey Peterson brush matting. - WSL / Nic Stephens

Using a technique called brush matting, volunteers have taken a hands-on approach to help mitigate the early stages of erosion and stop informal access. Brush matting is a simple yet effective method that involves laying down harvested branches, collected from a nearby site. Over time, these natural materials encourage revegetation while also acting as a barrier to prevent spectators from dangerously venturing too close to the cliff edge.

Volunteers hard at work laying brush to improve public safety. - WSL / Nic Stephens

Local trials winner Carly Shannahan hard at work. - WSL / Nic Stephens

And the risks are real. The limestone cliffs along the Great Ocean Road are as unpredictable as they are spectacular, capable of collapsing without warning, posing a significant risk to those using clifftops as a viewing platform during the event. "The dangers posed by cliffs along the Great Ocean Road are serious and can't be ignored," according to GORCAPA Conversation Coordinator, Scott Hives.

"We've seen major cliff collapses in Anglesea and of course, the tragic rock fall at Jarosite Headlands near Bells Beach on New Year's Eve in 2022. These incidents serve as a stark reminder of how unpredictable these cliffs can be."

With safety and sustainability at the forefront, the work done by these volunteers ensures that future generations can continue to enjoy Bells Beach-both from the water and the land-without putting themselves or the environment at risk.

A view of the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach event site as volunteers help restore nearby cliffs. - WSL / Nic Stephens

With world-class surfers set to take on the legendary waves, this year's event is not just about chasing glory-it's about protecting a piece of surfing history for generations to come.

This project is endorsed by UN Ocean Decade.

We Acknowledge Wadawurrung People as the Traditional Owners of the land featured and thank their Elders past and present for taking great care of Country. We extend this Acknowledgement and pay our respect to all First Peoples.

