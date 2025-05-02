News

The WSL is Welcoming a New Chapter for the Championship Tour

Starting 2026, the CT finale will conclude where it all began, Pipeline. With a new format, raised stakes, and the return of the Pipe Masters, this is the start of a new chapter. Watch the announcement video and see what's coming.

The WSL is welcoming a new chapter for the Championship Tour.
2:03
2026 Championshiop Tour Schedule 2026 Championship Tour Schedule - WSL
A WSL está dando as boas-vindas a um novo capítulo do Championship Tour.
2:03
A WSL está dando início a um novo capítulo do Championship Tour. A partir de 2026, a Final do CT será realizada onde tudo começou: Pipeline. Com um novo formato, recompensas maiores e o retorno do Pipe Masters, este é o começo de uma nova era. Assista o vídeo e veja o que vem por aí.
Click here to read the full press release for more details.

News

- WSL
Opening Round: Callum Robson returns to world's best in disruptive wildcard form

The former CT standout Callum Robson is back as a wildcard on the Gold Coast and already putting a damper on Jack Robinson's recent Bells

0:37
- WSL
Opening Round: Ian Gentil finds his footing on the Goldy

The CT replacement Ian Gentil finds his mojo to deal out a 14.14 heat total from the rip of his Gold Coast debut, over 2025 CT standouts

2:05
- WSL
Inside Pro Surfing: Surf City El Salvador Pro 2025

Where the Pacific's perfect right-hand point break meets an unparalleled competition venue, the Surf City El Salvador Pro delivers an

44:10
- WSL
Major update to 2026 CT, world's best ready for Burleigh Heads I Dawn Patrol

The WSL announced major news today for 2026 with the CT going back to Pipeline to crown World Champions. A shuffle in the ranks at Bells

44:34
- WSL
