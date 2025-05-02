Starting 2026, the CT finale will conclude where it all began, Pipeline. With a new format, raised stakes, and the return of the Pipe Masters, this is the start of a new chapter. Watch the announcement video and see what's coming.
2026 Championship Tour Schedule - WSL
A WSL esta dando as boas-vindas a um novo capítulo do Championship Tour - WSL
A WSL está dando início a um novo capítulo do Championship Tour.
A partir de 2026, a Final do CT será realizada onde tudo começou: Pipeline.
Com um novo formato, recompensas maiores e o retorno do Pipe Masters, este é o começo de uma nova era. Assista o vídeo e veja o que vem por aí.
The WSL is Welcoming a New Chapter for the Championship Tour
Click here to read the full press release for more details.
